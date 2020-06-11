NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, June 13, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny;83;54;WNW;7;48%;22%;10
Binghamton;Partly sunny;75;47;NNW;9;52%;34%;11
Buffalo;A shower in the p.m.;69;48;N;12;60%;62%;8
Central Park;Mostly sunny;84;64;NW;5;45%;9%;11
Dansville;A shower in the p.m.;76;48;NNW;10;51%;61%;9
Dunkirk;A p.m. t-storm;72;50;N;10;60%;61%;10
East Hampton;Variable clouds;75;58;SW;5;70%;17%;9
Elmira;Inc. clouds;80;46;N;10;49%;33%;10
Farmingdale;Warmer;83;62;W;7;53%;8%;11
Fort Drum;A shower in the p.m.;70;44;N;12;56%;63%;6
Fulton;A shower in the p.m.;72;46;N;11;54%;61%;10
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;79;48;NNW;9;50%;27%;10
Islip;Warmer;80;61;SW;7;53%;9%;11
Ithaca;Clouds and sun;76;45;NW;10;54%;34%;9
Jamestown;A p.m. t-storm;70;44;N;12;60%;61%;9
Massena;A passing shower;71;43;NNW;13;54%;64%;4
Montauk;Clouds and sun;77;60;WSW;3;69%;20%;11
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;84;52;NNW;6;48%;16%;10
Monticello;Sunshine, less humid;79;49;NW;6;53%;23%;11
New York;Mostly sunny;84;64;SW;6;44%;9%;11
New York Jfk;Sunshine, less humid;81;63;WSW;9;55%;8%;11
New York Lga;Sunshine, less humid;86;66;WNW;8;41%;8%;11
Newburgh;Sunshine, less humid;84;55;NW;5;54%;15%;10
Niagara Falls;A shower in the p.m.;70;49;NNW;10;60%;66%;8
Ogdensburg;A shower in the p.m.;74;45;NW;8;56%;63%;5
Penn (Yan);A shower in the p.m.;75;48;NW;10;50%;60%;9
Plattsburgh;A shower in the p.m.;76;46;NNW;11;51%;63%;9
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;86;55;N;5;48%;15%;10
Rochester;A shower in the p.m.;73;50;NW;10;58%;62%;9
Rome;A shower in the p.m.;76;46;NW;10;52%;60%;9
Saranac Lake;A shower in the p.m.;68;37;NNW;11;53%;63%;9
Shirley;Warmer;80;59;SSW;7;57%;12%;11
Syracuse;A shower in the p.m.;75;48;NW;12;47%;60%;9
Watertown;A shower in the p.m.;69;43;NNE;13;59%;63%;6
Wellsville;A shower in the p.m.;72;43;NNW;9;54%;60%;11
Westhampton Beach;Warmer with some sun;79;53;W;6;64%;13%;11
White Plains;Sunshine, less humid;83;58;NNW;6;48%;9%;11
_____
