NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, June 9, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;NW;9;42%;4%;10
Binghamton;Mostly sunny;72;52;NNE;7;51%;12%;10
Buffalo;Sunshine and nice;72;57;SSE;5;51%;0%;10
Central Park;Mostly sunny, nice;78;62;SW;5;40%;0%;11
Dansville;Mostly sunny;77;56;SSE;4;51%;0%;10
Dunkirk;Sunny and pleasant;73;58;SSE;5;53%;0%;10
East Hampton;Sunny and nice;73;57;WSW;7;51%;1%;10
Elmira;Mostly sunny, nice;78;52;NE;6;52%;7%;10
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;79;62;SW;8;40%;0%;11
Fort Drum;Partly sunny, nice;72;56;SSW;6;47%;11%;10
Fulton;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;S;6;52%;1%;10
Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;N;6;41%;5%;10
Islip;Sunny and pleasant;77;59;SW;8;41%;0%;11
Ithaca;Nice with sunshine;74;52;ESE;7;53%;10%;10
Jamestown;Sunny and warmer;74;55;SE;4;57%;0%;11
Massena;Partly sunny;73;52;W;7;45%;45%;10
Montauk;Sunlit and nice;75;60;WSW;5;55%;0%;10
Montgomery;Mostly sunny, nice;78;53;WNW;6;45%;2%;10
Monticello;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;NW;7;48%;4%;11
New York;Mostly sunny;78;62;NNW;6;39%;0%;11
New York Jfk;Sunshine, pleasant;78;61;SW;9;46%;0%;11
New York Lga;Mostly sunny;80;64;SW;9;37%;0%;11
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;79;53;W;6;48%;2%;10
Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;73;56;SSW;6;50%;7%;10
Ogdensburg;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;SW;4;49%;12%;10
Penn (Yan);Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;SSW;5;50%;0%;10
Plattsburgh;Nice with sunshine;72;52;WSW;8;46%;2%;10
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;79;55;WNW;5;44%;2%;10
Rochester;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;SSW;7;51%;0%;10
Rome;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;NW;7;48%;4%;10
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;69;47;W;7;42%;40%;10
Shirley;Sunshine and nice;77;58;SW;8;44%;0%;11
Syracuse;Sunshine and nice;75;56;S;7;46%;0%;10
Watertown;Partly sunny, nice;72;53;S;6;52%;25%;10
Wellsville;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;ESE;5;52%;0%;10
Westhampton Beach;Sunny and nice;76;54;SW;8;47%;0%;11
White Plains;Sunshine and nice;77;60;WSW;8;43%;2%;11
_____
