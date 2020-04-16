NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;A shower in the p.m.;49;35;ESE;8;36%;82%;2
Binghamton;Bit of rain, snow;40;29;ESE;8;58%;89%;2
Buffalo;Rain and snow shower;40;30;NNE;7;55%;72%;2
Central Park;Rain and drizzle;50;43;ENE;6;39%;89%;5
Dansville;A little p.m. rain;43;31;E;5;58%;89%;2
Dunkirk;Snow and rain, cold;41;32;NNE;6;62%;76%;2
East Hampton;An afternoon shower;48;43;S;11;42%;81%;7
Elmira;Snow and rain;43;31;E;5;64%;90%;2
Farmingdale;A little p.m. rain;52;45;ESE;12;40%;85%;5
Fort Drum;Partly sunny, chilly;43;27;SSW;12;46%;36%;4
Fulton;Rather cloudy;45;31;SSW;8;53%;44%;3
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;48;31;W;10;37%;41%;3
Islip;A little p.m. rain;50;46;S;12;38%;85%;5
Ithaca;Rain and snow shower;41;30;ESE;8;61%;90%;2
Jamestown;Bit of rain, snow;36;28;NE;7;67%;69%;2
Massena;Clouds and sun;45;26;SW;13;46%;17%;3
Montauk;Becoming cloudy;48;41;SW;11;46%;75%;7
Montgomery;Rain and drizzle;47;34;SE;9;47%;88%;2
Monticello;Rain and snow shower;44;33;SE;7;53%;84%;2
New York;Rain and drizzle;50;43;SSW;8;36%;89%;5
New York Jfk;Rain and drizzle;51;44;ESE;14;45%;84%;5
New York Lga;A little p.m. rain;50;44;ENE;12;39%;85%;5
Newburgh;Rain and drizzle;49;37;SE;9;49%;88%;2
Niagara Falls;Rain and snow shower;40;28;NNE;7;56%;59%;2
Ogdensburg;Chilly with some sun;44;25;SSW;9;42%;38%;3
Penn (Yan);Rain and snow shower;42;31;ESE;6;54%;90%;2
Plattsburgh;Periods of sun;47;27;SSW;10;39%;24%;3
Poughkeepsie;An afternoon shower;50;36;S;7;40%;85%;2
Rochester;Rain and snow shower;42;31;NE;7;52%;68%;2
Rome;Mostly cloudy;45;30;S;10;52%;44%;2
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy, cold;40;20;SSW;10;44%;28%;3
Shirley;A little p.m. rain;50;44;S;11;39%;85%;5
Syracuse;A shower in the p.m.;44;32;S;10;48%;91%;2
Watertown;Clouds and sun;44;27;S;12;50%;39%;4
Wellsville;Cold with snow;37;28;NNE;5;63%;88%;2
Westhampton Beach;A shower in the p.m.;49;40;S;14;43%;85%;5
White Plains;A little p.m. rain;48;39;ESE;11;41%;86%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather