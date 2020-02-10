NY Forecast

NY Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly cloudy;39;28;W;5;74%;31%;1

Binghamton;Rather cloudy;38;22;WNW;5;89%;39%;1

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;35;28;W;10;70%;16%;2

Central Park;A little a.m. rain;49;37;WNW;5;84%;68%;1

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;41;24;W;5;80%;23%;1

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;35;28;W;7;69%;18%;1

East Hampton;Periods of rain;45;34;WNW;5;95%;67%;1

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;42;23;W;3;84%;33%;1

Farmingdale;A little a.m. rain;48;34;WNW;5;85%;69%;1

Fort Drum;A snow shower;34;23;W;6;80%;79%;1

Fulton;A snow shower;37;27;W;4;76%;81%;1

Glens Falls;Rain and snow shower;35;20;WSW;2;94%;56%;1

Islip;A little a.m. rain;47;34;WNW;5;91%;71%;1

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;37;22;WNW;5;87%;36%;1

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;35;23;W;7;82%;21%;2

Massena;Mostly cloudy;34;21;WSW;6;75%;36%;1

Montauk;Periods of rain;46;35;WNW;4;91%;68%;1

Montgomery;Snow and rain;42;28;WNW;3;92%;67%;1

Monticello;Bit of rain, snow;41;25;WNW;5;82%;65%;1

New York;A little a.m. rain;49;37;WNW;5;76%;68%;1

New York Jfk;A little a.m. rain;49;34;WNW;7;89%;66%;1

New York Lga;A little a.m. rain;48;36;WNW;8;84%;69%;1

Newburgh;Snow and rain;43;29;W;4;88%;67%;1

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;36;27;W;8;71%;16%;1

Ogdensburg;A snow shower;36;23;WSW;6;68%;66%;1

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;39;22;W;4;80%;28%;1

Plattsburgh;Snow showers;35;23;W;3;87%;72%;1

Poughkeepsie;Bit of rain, snow;43;28;W;2;87%;67%;1

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;37;25;W;7;71%;18%;1

Rome;Snow showers;36;26;W;5;92%;84%;1

Saranac Lake;Snow showers;33;18;W;4;86%;84%;1

Shirley;A little a.m. rain;48;33;WNW;5;90%;72%;1

Syracuse;Snow at times;37;27;W;4;81%;81%;1

Watertown;A snow shower;36;24;W;6;80%;67%;1

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;37;22;W;7;60%;25%;1

Westhampton Beach;Periods of rain;47;30;WNW;5;92%;67%;1

White Plains;Rain at times;46;31;WNW;5;87%;66%;1

_____

