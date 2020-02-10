NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Tuesday, February 11, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly cloudy;39;28;W;5;74%;31%;1
Binghamton;Rather cloudy;38;22;WNW;5;89%;39%;1
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;35;28;W;10;70%;16%;2
Central Park;A little a.m. rain;49;37;WNW;5;84%;68%;1
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;41;24;W;5;80%;23%;1
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;35;28;W;7;69%;18%;1
East Hampton;Periods of rain;45;34;WNW;5;95%;67%;1
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;42;23;W;3;84%;33%;1
Farmingdale;A little a.m. rain;48;34;WNW;5;85%;69%;1
Fort Drum;A snow shower;34;23;W;6;80%;79%;1
Fulton;A snow shower;37;27;W;4;76%;81%;1
Glens Falls;Rain and snow shower;35;20;WSW;2;94%;56%;1
Islip;A little a.m. rain;47;34;WNW;5;91%;71%;1
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;37;22;WNW;5;87%;36%;1
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;35;23;W;7;82%;21%;2
Massena;Mostly cloudy;34;21;WSW;6;75%;36%;1
Montauk;Periods of rain;46;35;WNW;4;91%;68%;1
Montgomery;Snow and rain;42;28;WNW;3;92%;67%;1
Monticello;Bit of rain, snow;41;25;WNW;5;82%;65%;1
New York;A little a.m. rain;49;37;WNW;5;76%;68%;1
New York Jfk;A little a.m. rain;49;34;WNW;7;89%;66%;1
New York Lga;A little a.m. rain;48;36;WNW;8;84%;69%;1
Newburgh;Snow and rain;43;29;W;4;88%;67%;1
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;36;27;W;8;71%;16%;1
Ogdensburg;A snow shower;36;23;WSW;6;68%;66%;1
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;39;22;W;4;80%;28%;1
Plattsburgh;Snow showers;35;23;W;3;87%;72%;1
Poughkeepsie;Bit of rain, snow;43;28;W;2;87%;67%;1
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;37;25;W;7;71%;18%;1
Rome;Snow showers;36;26;W;5;92%;84%;1
Saranac Lake;Snow showers;33;18;W;4;86%;84%;1
Shirley;A little a.m. rain;48;33;WNW;5;90%;72%;1
Syracuse;Snow at times;37;27;W;4;81%;81%;1
Watertown;A snow shower;36;24;W;6;80%;67%;1
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;37;22;W;7;60%;25%;1
Westhampton Beach;Periods of rain;47;30;WNW;5;92%;67%;1
White Plains;Rain at times;46;31;WNW;5;87%;66%;1
_____
