NY Forecast for Tuesday, January 28, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Low clouds;37;22;NW;9;55%;18%;1

Binghamton;Low clouds;30;17;NW;11;79%;44%;1

Buffalo;Low clouds;33;22;NNW;9;68%;66%;1

Central Park;Partly sunny;44;29;NW;7;51%;2%;2

Dansville;Cloudy with a flurry;34;20;NNW;7;80%;76%;1

Dunkirk;A snow shower;34;21;NW;9;70%;81%;1

East Hampton;Partly sunny;41;28;NNW;10;54%;3%;2

Elmira;Low clouds;36;22;NNW;8;77%;64%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;44;28;NW;9;54%;2%;3

Fort Drum;Low clouds;29;11;NW;6;80%;32%;1

Fulton;Cloudy with a flurry;32;20;NNW;7;71%;59%;1

Glens Falls;Low clouds;35;16;NNW;6;68%;29%;1

Islip;Partly sunny;43;28;NNW;10;45%;1%;3

Ithaca;Cloudy with a flurry;32;20;NW;10;85%;76%;1

Jamestown;A snow shower;31;17;NW;10;88%;80%;1

Massena;Low clouds;30;10;WNW;8;76%;23%;1

Montauk;Clouds and sun;41;28;NNW;9;62%;4%;2

Montgomery;Periods of sun;39;19;NW;8;63%;14%;2

Monticello;Partly sunny;34;20;NW;10;60%;21%;1

New York;Partly sunny;44;29;NW;11;43%;1%;2

New York Jfk;Clouds and sun;44;28;NW;14;58%;2%;2

New York Lga;Sunny intervals;43;30;NW;14;53%;2%;2

Newburgh;Clouds and sun;41;23;NNW;8;55%;11%;2

Niagara Falls;Remaining cloudy;33;22;NNW;8;67%;58%;1

Ogdensburg;Low clouds;29;6;WNW;4;64%;26%;1

Penn (Yan);Cloudy with a flurry;33;22;NW;8;79%;77%;1

Plattsburgh;Cloudy and colder;30;13;WNW;6;83%;31%;1

Poughkeepsie;Periods of sun;41;21;NW;6;61%;10%;2

Rochester;Low clouds;32;23;NW;9;68%;35%;1

Rome;Cloudy with a flurry;32;13;NW;9;82%;57%;1

Saranac Lake;Low clouds;26;3;NW;5;86%;66%;1

Shirley;Partly sunny;42;27;NW;9;48%;1%;2

Syracuse;Cloudy with a flurry;33;20;NNW;9;78%;60%;1

Watertown;Low clouds;31;13;NNW;6;77%;32%;1

Wellsville;Low clouds;31;17;NW;11;68%;66%;1

Westhampton Beach;Periods of sunshine;42;24;NW;10;60%;1%;3

White Plains;Clouds and sun;41;25;NW;12;57%;2%;2

