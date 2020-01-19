NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, January 20, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Colder;23;7;WNW;10;45%;0%;2
Binghamton;Morning flurries;18;11;W;14;70%;80%;2
Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;22;19;W;7;57%;56%;2
Central Park;Mostly sunny, colder;32;21;NNW;19;40%;0%;2
Dansville;Rather cloudy, cold;28;12;W;15;60%;47%;2
Dunkirk;A snow shower;23;20;WNW;7;53%;80%;2
East Hampton;Mostly sunny, colder;30;20;NW;12;46%;4%;2
Elmira;Morning flurries;26;9;WNW;15;61%;80%;2
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, colder;32;20;NNW;14;42%;0%;2
Fort Drum;Clouds and sun, cold;15;-3;W;6;68%;2%;2
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;21;8;WNW;8;62%;2%;2
Glens Falls;Periods of sun;21;-5;W;4;59%;2%;2
Islip;Mostly sunny, colder;31;19;NNW;15;41%;1%;2
Ithaca;Morning flurries;20;13;WNW;15;76%;80%;2
Jamestown;A snow shower;20;14;WNW;8;75%;80%;2
Massena;Periods of sun;14;-2;WSW;9;67%;2%;2
Montauk;Colder with sunshine;32;22;NNW;11;53%;3%;2
Montgomery;Partly sunny, breezy;28;10;WNW;14;49%;1%;2
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;24;11;NW;15;50%;3%;2
New York;Mostly sunny, colder;32;21;NNW;20;35%;0%;2
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, colder;32;19;NNW;17;46%;0%;2
New York Lga;Mostly sunny, colder;31;21;NW;19;41%;0%;2
Newburgh;Partly sunny, breezy;30;12;NW;15;47%;1%;2
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;22;19;W;8;58%;43%;2
Ogdensburg;Rather cloudy;14;-8;W;4;59%;1%;2
Penn (Yan);Morning flurries;22;15;W;15;65%;80%;2
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;18;-1;W;4;66%;0%;2
Poughkeepsie;Partly sunny, colder;29;10;NNE;15;45%;2%;2
Rochester;Rather cloudy;22;16;W;15;52%;55%;2
Rome;Mostly cloudy;20;0;NW;8;71%;0%;2
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;13;-6;W;5;70%;0%;2
Shirley;Mostly sunny, colder;30;18;NNW;15;43%;1%;2
Syracuse;Mainly cloudy;21;8;WSW;9;68%;2%;2
Watertown;Clouds and sun, cold;18;1;NW;6;69%;0%;2
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy, cold;25;12;WNW;16;50%;8%;2
Westhampton Beach;Sunshine and colder;32;12;NNW;14;51%;1%;2
White Plains;Mostly sunny, colder;29;15;NW;18;46%;0%;2
_____
