NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Sunday, January 19, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly cloudy;38;12;NW;14;59%;66%;1
Binghamton;P.M. snow showers;28;10;NW;15;77%;84%;1
Buffalo;A snow squall;31;14;NNW;18;68%;84%;1
Central Park;Partly sunny;41;22;WNW;12;57%;6%;2
Dansville;A couple of squalls;31;16;NW;15;73%;84%;1
Dunkirk;Snow showers;29;16;NNW;16;65%;89%;1
East Hampton;Breezy with some sun;42;21;NW;15;61%;9%;2
Elmira;A snow squall;32;16;NW;15;69%;83%;1
Farmingdale;Partly sunny, breezy;43;23;WNW;15;56%;10%;2
Fort Drum;Cloudy, snow showers;28;0;NW;11;85%;78%;1
Fulton;Snow showers;33;12;NNW;16;72%;92%;1
Glens Falls;A snow shower;34;8;NW;10;75%;87%;1
Islip;Partly sunny, breezy;43;22;WNW;15;47%;8%;2
Ithaca;Snow at times;30;11;NW;17;81%;87%;1
Jamestown;A couple of squalls;23;11;NNW;17;86%;85%;1
Massena;Morning snow;20;0;NW;8;79%;74%;0
Montauk;Partly sunny, breezy;44;24;WNW;15;66%;27%;2
Montgomery;Not as cold;39;14;NW;14;62%;60%;2
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;34;11;NW;15;62%;66%;1
New York;Partly sunny;41;22;WNW;14;47%;5%;2
New York Jfk;Partly sunny, breezy;42;22;WNW;21;62%;8%;2
New York Lga;Partly sunny, breezy;42;23;WNW;19;57%;6%;2
Newburgh;Breezy with some sun;39;17;WNW;15;59%;60%;2
Niagara Falls;Snow showers;29;14;NNW;16;70%;82%;1
Ogdensburg;Cloudy with flurries;24;-1;NNW;6;74%;69%;0
Penn (Yan);A couple of squalls;31;16;NW;15;72%;88%;1
Plattsburgh;A snow shower;26;4;NNW;8;85%;76%;0
Poughkeepsie;Not as cold;41;15;NW;15;60%;60%;2
Rochester;Snow showers;32;15;NNW;15;66%;89%;1
Rome;Snow showers;33;6;WNW;15;85%;93%;1
Saranac Lake;Snow showers;27;-3;NW;8;91%;95%;1
Shirley;Sun and some clouds;43;20;WNW;14;55%;9%;2
Syracuse;Snow showers;33;11;NW;17;76%;90%;1
Watertown;Snow showers;29;3;NNW;17;81%;81%;0
Wellsville;A couple of squalls;25;9;NW;17;67%;84%;1
Westhampton Beach;Partly sunny, breezy;43;20;WNW;16;63%;9%;2
White Plains;Partly sunny;40;19;NW;15;61%;6%;2
_____
