NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, December 28, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Mostly sunny;42;25;NW;8;61%;3%;2
Binghamton;Partly sunny;39;27;W;7;76%;6%;2
Buffalo;Periods of sun;40;31;ESE;7;67%;2%;2
Central Park;Mostly sunny, mild;50;39;W;4;55%;2%;2
Dansville;Partly sunny, mild;46;30;SSW;3;73%;1%;2
Dunkirk;Partly sunny;42;33;SE;4;69%;3%;2
East Hampton;Mostly sunny;45;34;WNW;9;65%;1%;2
Elmira;Partly sunny;44;25;WSW;3;74%;8%;2
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, mild;50;33;WNW;7;62%;2%;2
Fort Drum;Partly sunny;37;26;W;8;75%;2%;2
Fulton;Partly sunny;41;26;SW;6;67%;0%;2
Glens Falls;Partly sunny;41;23;SW;4;70%;3%;2
Islip;Mostly sunny, mild;48;31;WNW;7;58%;2%;2
Ithaca;Partial sunshine;39;25;ENE;6;81%;0%;2
Jamestown;Partly sunny;44;33;SSE;4;74%;3%;2
Massena;Partly sunny;38;23;WSW;10;75%;5%;2
Montauk;Mostly sunny;47;37;WNW;7;69%;1%;2
Montgomery;Mostly sunny;45;25;WNW;6;71%;2%;2
Monticello;Mostly sunny;42;25;WNW;7;69%;5%;2
New York;Mostly sunny, mild;50;38;WNW;8;54%;2%;2
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;49;35;WNW;10;69%;2%;2
New York Lga;Mostly sunny, mild;50;38;WNW;10;57%;2%;2
Newburgh;Mostly sunny;45;27;W;6;69%;2%;2
Niagara Falls;Partly sunny;39;31;ESE;5;82%;4%;2
Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;38;25;WSW;6;71%;3%;2
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny;43;29;WSW;4;72%;0%;2
Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;40;25;W;5;67%;3%;2
Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;46;26;SSW;4;69%;2%;2
Rochester;Partly sunny;41;30;WSW;7;70%;1%;2
Rome;Partial sunshine;40;25;WNW;7;82%;1%;2
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;35;18;W;7;76%;4%;2
Shirley;Mostly sunny;47;29;WNW;7;63%;2%;2
Syracuse;Partly sunny;42;26;SW;7;72%;0%;2
Watertown;Sun and some clouds;38;23;W;8;77%;1%;2
Wellsville;Partial sunshine;41;31;SSW;5;59%;2%;2
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;46;24;W;7;68%;2%;2
White Plains;Mostly sunny, mild;48;31;WNW;8;64%;2%;2
