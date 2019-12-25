NY Forecast for Thursday, December 26, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Partly sunny;37;31;SSE;4;65%;56%;1

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;39;32;SSE;7;79%;44%;1

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;48;45;SSW;5;80%;68%;1

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;44;41;E;5;71%;20%;1

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;46;42;S;5;87%;56%;1

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;48;46;S;6;82%;60%;1

East Hampton;Partly sunny;42;37;ESE;10;74%;12%;1

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;44;36;SSE;3;80%;60%;1

Farmingdale;Partly sunny;45;39;E;8;78%;15%;1

Fort Drum;Partly sunny;39;34;SSE;8;70%;57%;1

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;41;35;SSE;6;67%;60%;1

Glens Falls;Partly sunny;35;27;S;2;70%;57%;1

Islip;Mostly cloudy;44;40;E;8;67%;14%;1

Ithaca;Rather cloudy;42;34;SSE;8;79%;56%;1

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;46;41;S;7;95%;58%;1

Massena;Partly sunny;31;25;E;10;69%;54%;1

Montauk;Partly sunny;43;37;ESE;7;77%;10%;1

Montgomery;Partly sunny;40;32;ESE;5;81%;56%;2

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;37;31;ESE;6;75%;56%;1

New York;Mostly cloudy;44;41;ENE;7;65%;42%;1

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;44;41;E;10;84%;16%;1

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;45;40;E;10;69%;18%;1

Newburgh;Periods of sun;39;34;E;5;77%;57%;2

Niagara Falls;A thick cloud cover;43;41;SSW;4;87%;57%;1

Ogdensburg;Partly sunny;31;27;SE;7;76%;57%;1

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;44;39;S;6;75%;56%;1

Plattsburgh;Periods of sun;31;25;SSE;3;72%;57%;1

Poughkeepsie;Periods of sun;41;33;SE;3;76%;56%;2

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;43;40;S;6;80%;58%;1

Rome;Mostly cloudy;39;31;ESE;8;75%;59%;1

Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;36;25;S;3;63%;68%;1

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;43;38;E;8;70%;13%;1

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;42;34;SE;8;73%;57%;1

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;40;33;S;5;73%;61%;1

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;44;38;S;5;78%;55%;1

Westhampton Beach;Mainly cloudy;44;36;ESE;8;82%;12%;1

White Plains;Variable cloudiness;41;36;E;6;77%;22%;1

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather