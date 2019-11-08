NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, November 9, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny, cold;40;29;SSE;7;45%;3%;2
Binghamton;Cold with some sun;36;28;S;10;55%;27%;2
Buffalo;Cold with some sun;40;36;SSW;15;57%;56%;2
Central Park;Mostly sunny, cold;42;36;SSW;2;43%;2%;3
Dansville;Cold with some sun;42;32;SSW;7;51%;20%;2
Dunkirk;Partly sunny, cold;41;34;SSW;10;56%;30%;2
East Hampton;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;37;SW;5;46%;11%;3
Elmira;Cold with some sun;41;29;SSW;8;56%;28%;2
Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, chilly;42;36;WSW;5;48%;2%;3
Fort Drum;Partly sunny, cold;38;29;SSW;14;59%;44%;2
Fulton;Cold with some sun;41;31;S;8;54%;33%;2
Glens Falls;Cold with some sun;39;25;SSW;7;52%;3%;2
Islip;Sunshine and chilly;42;37;SW;6;42%;3%;3
Ithaca;Cold with some sun;39;28;S;10;57%;28%;2
Jamestown;Cold with some sun;37;29;SSW;11;60%;29%;2
Massena;A bit of p.m. snow;39;31;SSW;11;61%;66%;1
Montauk;Mostly sunny, chilly;44;39;WSW;3;48%;13%;3
Montgomery;Partly sunny, cold;40;24;SW;6;49%;2%;2
Monticello;Partly sunny, cold;37;23;SSW;6;49%;5%;3
New York;Sunshine and cold;42;36;SW;6;37%;2%;3
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, cold;44;37;SW;7;48%;2%;3
New York Lga;Mostly sunny, cold;42;37;SSW;7;40%;2%;3
Newburgh;Cold with some sun;40;29;S;7;51%;2%;2
Niagara Falls;Cloudy and cold;40;36;SSW;12;59%;75%;1
Ogdensburg;Some afternoon snow;38;35;SSW;9;58%;69%;2
Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, cold;41;31;SSW;11;52%;30%;2
Plattsburgh;Cold with some sun;39;27;SSW;8;52%;17%;2
Poughkeepsie;Chilly with some sun;42;26;S;5;46%;2%;2
Rochester;Cold with some sun;41;34;SSW;9;55%;38%;2
Rome;Partly sunny, cold;41;27;S;8;58%;14%;2
Saranac Lake;Partly sunny;33;20;SSW;9;61%;18%;2
Shirley;Sunshine and chilly;42;36;SW;6;46%;4%;3
Syracuse;Partly sunny, cold;41;31;SSW;10;55%;30%;2
Watertown;Snow;40;31;SSW;14;61%;63%;1
Wellsville;Partly sunny, cold;38;31;SSW;9;53%;30%;2
Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny, cold;41;32;WSW;4;52%;6%;3
White Plains;Partly sunny, cold;40;29;SSW;5;46%;2%;2
_____
