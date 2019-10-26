NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Monday, October 28, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Breezy with rain;54;50;NNW;14;76%;89%;1
Binghamton;Rain tapering off;61;47;WNW;18;85%;78%;1
Buffalo;Showers around;62;48;W;21;83%;66%;1
Central Park;Downpours, breezy;68;57;WNW;19;84%;81%;1
Dansville;A little a.m. rain;65;47;WNW;17;72%;62%;1
Dunkirk;A shower in the a.m.;63;46;W;17;78%;58%;1
East Hampton;Rain;63;53;WNW;21;80%;85%;1
Elmira;Rain tapering off;67;44;WNW;17;78%;75%;1
Farmingdale;Windy with downpours;67;54;WNW;22;86%;81%;1
Fort Drum;Rain tapering off;57;47;WSW;20;86%;93%;1
Fulton;Rain tapering off;62;48;W;18;78%;90%;1
Glens Falls;Breezy with rain;52;41;SW;14;86%;89%;1
Islip;Windy with downpours;67;53;WNW;22;79%;82%;1
Ithaca;Rain tapering off;64;46;WNW;19;83%;78%;1
Jamestown;Winds subsiding;58;43;WSW;18;85%;55%;1
Massena;Rain tapering off;55;47;WSW;10;87%;100%;1
Montauk;Heavy afternoon rain;63;54;NW;20;82%;86%;1
Montgomery;Morning downpours;61;45;W;14;90%;89%;1
Monticello;Breezy with rain;58;48;WNW;14;88%;75%;1
New York;Downpours, breezy;68;57;WNW;19;78%;81%;1
New York Jfk;Rain, heavy at times;66;54;WNW;20;91%;81%;1
New York Lga;Rain, heavy at times;69;58;WNW;20;81%;81%;1
Newburgh;Heavy rain, breezy;62;48;W;16;83%;80%;1
Niagara Falls;Morning showers;61;45;WSW;18;85%;73%;1
Ogdensburg;Rain tapering off;54;52;SW;7;76%;97%;1
Penn (Yan);Rain tapering off;65;48;W;18;77%;78%;1
Plattsburgh;Breezy with rain;50;44;S;14;88%;95%;1
Poughkeepsie;Heavy rain, breezy;62;46;W;15;84%;79%;1
Rochester;Rain tapering off;64;48;W;18;76%;76%;1
Rome;Rain tapering off;57;49;W;18;92%;94%;1
Saranac Lake;Rain tapering off;49;40;WSW;14;88%;97%;1
Shirley;Rain;65;51;WNW;20;81%;85%;1
Syracuse;Rain tapering off;64;48;W;18;78%;94%;1
Watertown;Rain tapering off;60;47;WSW;17;79%;86%;1
Wellsville;A little a.m. rain;61;45;W;18;81%;61%;1
Westhampton Beach;Windy with downpours;65;48;WNW;21;84%;83%;1
White Plains;Downpours, breezy;64;51;WNW;18;87%;82%;1
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather