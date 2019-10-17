NY Forecast
NY Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany;Partly sunny, breezy;53;37;NW;14;62%;9%;2
Binghamton;A shower in the a.m.;47;33;NW;14;79%;55%;1
Buffalo;Partly sunny;50;38;SW;9;73%;11%;2
Central Park;Mostly sunny;60;46;WNW;10;52%;2%;3
Dansville;A shower in the a.m.;51;34;SW;9;73%;55%;1
Dunkirk;A shower in the a.m.;50;38;SSW;9;72%;55%;1
East Hampton;Partly sunny, breezy;58;44;NW;14;57%;3%;3
Elmira;A shower in the a.m.;51;29;WNW;9;75%;55%;2
Farmingdale;Sunshine and breezy;60;42;WNW;14;55%;2%;3
Fort Drum;A shower in the a.m.;49;30;NNW;8;73%;56%;1
Fulton;A shower in the a.m.;51;35;W;10;68%;55%;1
Glens Falls;A shower in the a.m.;53;32;WNW;14;63%;56%;1
Islip;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;42;NW;14;55%;2%;3
Ithaca;A shower in the a.m.;47;31;NW;12;87%;55%;1
Jamestown;A shower in the a.m.;47;33;SW;8;76%;55%;2
Massena;Partly sunny;51;28;WNW;12;70%;13%;1
Montauk;Breezy with some sun;60;47;NW;14;57%;2%;3
Montgomery;A shower in the a.m.;57;32;WNW;15;61%;55%;2
Monticello;A shower in the a.m.;50;32;NW;11;73%;55%;2
New York;Mostly sunny;60;46;NW;13;55%;1%;3
New York Jfk;Mostly sunny, breezy;62;44;NW;18;56%;2%;3
New York Lga;Sunshine and breezy;62;47;WNW;15;49%;2%;3
Newburgh;A shower in the a.m.;56;36;WNW;11;64%;55%;2
Niagara Falls;Low clouds breaking;50;38;WSW;8;75%;2%;1
Ogdensburg;Episodes of sunshine;49;32;WNW;8;70%;13%;1
Penn (Yan);A shower in the a.m.;49;35;W;10;78%;55%;1
Plattsburgh;A shower in the a.m.;53;35;WNW;12;66%;56%;2
Poughkeepsie;A shower in the a.m.;58;33;WNW;12;57%;55%;2
Rochester;A shower in the a.m.;50;37;WSW;10;72%;55%;2
Rome;A shower in the a.m.;50;34;WNW;12;79%;56%;1
Saranac Lake;A shower in the a.m.;43;26;WNW;10;82%;56%;1
Shirley;Mostly sunny, breezy;59;41;NW;14;57%;2%;3
Syracuse;A shower in the a.m.;50;36;WSW;12;72%;56%;1
Watertown;A shower in the a.m.;51;31;ENE;10;72%;56%;1
Wellsville;A shower in the a.m.;46;33;W;9;76%;55%;2
Westhampton Beach;Breezy with some sun;59;38;NW;15;58%;2%;3
White Plains;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;39;WNW;15;56%;2%;3
