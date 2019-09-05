NY Forecast for Saturday, September 7, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Decreasing clouds;74;53;SE;5;56%;32%;4

Binghamton;Sunshine and nice;71;53;E;6;68%;69%;6

Buffalo;Some sun, pleasant;71;56;ENE;5;70%;44%;4

Central Park;A little p.m. rain;70;60;NNE;16;73%;82%;2

Dansville;Nice with some sun;72;56;N;5;71%;82%;5

Dunkirk;Some sun, pleasant;71;56;NNW;6;73%;41%;4

East Hampton;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;60;NE;11;77%;90%;2

Elmira;Partial sunshine;73;56;N;4;74%;69%;4

Farmingdale;Cloudy, p.m. rain;69;57;NNE;14;76%;89%;2

Fort Drum;Clouds and sun;69;54;E;6;66%;66%;3

Fulton;Some sun, pleasant;72;56;NE;5;63%;66%;4

Glens Falls;Sun and clouds, nice;73;50;ENE;5;60%;44%;5

Islip;Cloudy, p.m. rain;69;58;NE;10;78%;93%;2

Ithaca;Partly sunny, nice;71;54;N;5;73%;69%;5

Jamestown;Partly sunny, nice;69;53;N;5;76%;40%;4

Massena;Mostly cloudy;70;52;ENE;7;67%;66%;2

Montauk;Cloudy, p.m. rain;69;61;NE;9;73%;91%;2

Montgomery;A little p.m. rain;70;51;NE;7;72%;66%;2

Monticello;High clouds;68;50;ENE;7;71%;33%;5

New York;A little p.m. rain;69;60;NNE;15;71%;81%;2

New York Jfk;A little p.m. rain;70;60;NNE;16;79%;81%;2

New York Lga;A little p.m. rain;70;62;NNE;17;67%;81%;2

Newburgh;A little p.m. rain;71;54;NE;7;72%;66%;2

Niagara Falls;Spotty showers;69;56;NNE;7;73%;68%;2

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;71;55;ENE;5;66%;66%;2

Penn (Yan);Partly sunny, nice;71;56;N;4;72%;78%;5

Plattsburgh;Partly sunny;70;53;E;6;64%;74%;3

Poughkeepsie;A little p.m. rain;72;52;NE;6;65%;66%;2

Rochester;Partly sunny;71;59;ESE;6;72%;69%;3

Rome;Nice with some sun;72;55;ENE;7;65%;66%;4

Saranac Lake;Becoming cloudy;69;46;E;5;60%;66%;4

Shirley;Cloudy, p.m. rain;69;58;NE;8;81%;90%;2

Syracuse;Some sun, pleasant;73;56;ENE;6;64%;66%;4

Watertown;Clouds and sun;71;53;NE;5;66%;66%;3

Wellsville;Partly sunny;69;54;WNW;5;73%;68%;5

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy, p.m. rain;69;56;NNE;13;76%;90%;2

White Plains;A little p.m. rain;68;55;NNE;13;74%;82%;2

