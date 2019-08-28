NY Forecast for Friday, August 30, 2019

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny, nice;78;55;W;8;68%;7%;7

Binghamton;Mostly sunny;71;55;SW;9;68%;27%;5

Buffalo;Nice with sunshine;72;64;SSW;12;62%;29%;7

Central Park;Mostly sunny;82;65;NNW;7;53%;5%;7

Dansville;Mostly sunny, nice;75;57;S;8;63%;29%;5

Dunkirk;Sunshine, pleasant;74;63;SSW;11;60%;27%;7

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;80;63;WNW;8;72%;17%;7

Elmira;Mostly sunny;74;51;SW;7;69%;29%;5

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;64;NNW;11;57%;7%;7

Fort Drum;Mostly sunny;73;56;SSW;10;65%;42%;5

Fulton;Mostly sunny;73;56;S;9;63%;44%;5

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny, nice;77;49;WSW;6;66%;15%;6

Islip;Mostly sunny, warmer;82;62;NW;8;58%;7%;7

Ithaca;Nice with sunshine;72;53;S;8;69%;31%;5

Jamestown;Mostly sunny;70;58;SSW;10;69%;27%;7

Massena;Clouds and sun, nice;75;55;SSW;9;67%;39%;3

Montauk;Mostly sunny;80;65;NW;7;69%;22%;7

Montgomery;Mostly sunny;79;52;W;8;62%;6%;7

Monticello;Mostly sunny;75;51;WNW;7;67%;7%;7

New York;Mostly sunny;82;65;NW;8;53%;5%;7

New York Jfk;Mostly sunny;83;65;NW;13;58%;7%;7

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;84;67;NW;12;48%;7%;7

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;81;56;W;7;67%;6%;6

Niagara Falls;Clouds and sun;74;64;SSW;10;62%;57%;6

Ogdensburg;Nice with some sun;75;61;S;6;67%;39%;3

Penn (Yan);Nice with sunshine;74;57;SSW;8;62%;31%;5

Plattsburgh;Clouds and sun;77;53;WSW;5;66%;33%;4

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;82;54;N;7;60%;8%;7

Rochester;Lots of sun, nice;75;60;SSW;9;65%;33%;5

Rome;Mostly sunny;74;52;SSE;8;73%;44%;6

Saranac Lake;Clouds and sun;69;48;SW;7;68%;36%;3

Shirley;Mostly sunny;82;60;WNW;8;64%;7%;7

Syracuse;Mostly sunny;74;57;SSW;9;63%;44%;5

Watertown;Nice with sunshine;73;56;S;10;64%;42%;5

Wellsville;Nice with sunshine;70;56;SSW;8;68%;26%;6

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;82;58;WNW;13;60%;9%;7

White Plains;Mostly sunny;80;59;NW;10;57%;7%;7

