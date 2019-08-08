NY Forecast for Saturday, August 10, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany;Mostly sunny;78;58;WSW;11;60%;21%;8

Binghamton;A shower in the p.m.;74;55;WSW;14;60%;66%;9

Buffalo;A shower in the p.m.;74;61;W;14;59%;60%;7

Central Park;Mostly sunny;84;67;NNW;5;52%;27%;9

Dansville;A shower in the p.m.;77;56;WSW;13;59%;62%;6

Dunkirk;A shower in the p.m.;76;60;WNW;13;60%;60%;8

East Hampton;Mostly sunny;82;65;WNW;7;60%;31%;9

Elmira;A shower in the p.m.;77;55;WSW;13;60%;66%;8

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;84;64;N;10;53%;28%;9

Fort Drum;A few showers;73;56;WSW;14;69%;87%;6

Fulton;A few showers;76;59;W;14;60%;84%;6

Glens Falls;Mostly sunny;78;55;SW;11;60%;55%;8

Islip;Sunshine, less humid;83;65;WNW;8;53%;29%;9

Ithaca;A shower in the p.m.;75;55;WSW;14;63%;66%;8

Jamestown;Sun, some clouds;72;55;WSW;13;65%;23%;9

Massena;A few showers;75;56;SW;10;76%;91%;6

Montauk;Mostly sunny;82;66;NW;7;62%;17%;9

Montgomery;Partly sunny;80;55;W;9;57%;17%;9

Monticello;Mostly sunny;77;54;W;8;63%;22%;9

New York;Sunshine, less humid;84;67;NW;8;49%;27%;9

New York Jfk;Lots of sun, breezy;85;67;NNW;14;55%;16%;9

New York Lga;Mostly sunny;86;69;NNW;11;45%;27%;9

Newburgh;Mostly sunny;81;58;WSW;8;63%;17%;9

Niagara Falls;A shower in the p.m.;77;59;WNW;12;58%;59%;5

Ogdensburg;A few showers;75;59;W;6;67%;78%;6

Penn (Yan);A shower in the p.m.;76;58;WSW;14;57%;64%;8

Plattsburgh;A few showers;77;57;WSW;9;64%;79%;8

Poughkeepsie;Sunshine, less humid;83;58;WSW;8;52%;27%;8

Rochester;A passing shower;77;59;W;13;60%;64%;6

Rome;A few showers;75;54;WSW;14;67%;72%;6

Saranac Lake;A few showers;69;48;WSW;9;72%;84%;8

Shirley;Partly sunny;84;63;WNW;8;57%;29%;9

Syracuse;A few showers;77;58;WSW;14;57%;72%;6

Watertown;A few showers;74;58;W;14;67%;83%;5

Wellsville;A shower in the p.m.;72;55;W;13;66%;58%;9

Westhampton Beach;Mostly sunny;84;58;NNW;10;56%;30%;9

White Plains;Mostly sunny;81;62;NNW;9;54%;27%;9

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather