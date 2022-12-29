NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, December 29, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;32;SSE;1;75% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;33;S;6;66% Buffalo;Partly cloudy;41;S;4;56% Central Park;Cloudy;42;N;6;44% Dansville;Partly cloudy;34;S;8;66% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;46;S;11;42% East Hampton;Mostly clear;36;WSW;3;87% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;22;Calm;0;92% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;30;WSW;1;75% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;32;SSE;10;74% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;35;SE;3;71% Glens Falls;Cloudy;19;Calm;0;87% Islip;Mostly cloudy;39;SW;2;85% Ithaca;Partly cloudy;35;SSE;8;64% Jamestown;Partly cloudy;38;SSW;12;54% Massena;Cloudy;24;Calm;0;91% Montauk;Mostly clear;43;WSW;9;73% Montgomery;Cloudy;24;Calm;0;88% Monticello;Mostly clear;21;WNW;2;93% New York;Cloudy;38;N;6;52% New York Jfk;Cloudy;34;SW;9;85% New York Lga;Cloudy;40;SSW;12;48% Newburgh;Partly cloudy;32;WNW;1;73% Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;39;SSW;6;65% Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;34;N;6;74% Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;36;SSW;4;72% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;26;Calm;0;92% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;84% Rochester;Mostly clear;37;SSW;4;63% Rome;Mostly clear;32;E;9;72% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;26;SW;6;88% Shirley;Mostly clear;38;Calm;0;75% Syracuse;Partly cloudy;28;E;3;81% Watertown;Cloudy;40;S;7;57% Wellsville;Partly cloudy;40;S;5;49% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;27;Calm;0;92% White Plains;Partly cloudy;38;Calm;0;54% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather