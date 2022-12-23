Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Friday, December 23, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Rain;36;ENE;2;95%

Binghamton;Rain;39;ESE;20;95%

Buffalo;Cloudy;35;ENE;3;95%

Central Park;Cloudy;51;N;7;92%

Dansville;Rain;42;S;5;85%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;43;S;4;88%

East Hampton;Cloudy;53;ESE;12;94%

Elmira;Rain;41;E;10;88%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;55;ESE;10;93%

Fort Drum;Showers;39;SE;30;80%

Fulton;Rain;37;ESE;14;89%

Glens Falls;Rain;36;N;6;89%

Islip;Cloudy;53;ESE;10;95%

Ithaca;Showers;39;E;15;100%

Jamestown;Cloudy;37;S;6;100%

Massena;Cloudy;32;ENE;20;92%

Montauk;Showers;53;E;12;92%

Montgomery;Rain;39;NNE;12;92%

Monticello;Rain;36;E;7;98%

New York;Cloudy;56;N;7;94%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;54;ESE;20;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;56;ESE;20;89%

Newburgh;Rain;46;ENE;4;93%

Niagara Falls;Showers;37;ENE;3;93%

Ogdensburg;Showers;32;ENE;9;100%

Penn (Yan);Rain;43;SE;5;93%

Plattsburgh;Rain;32;NNW;3;95%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;46;E;14;88%

Rochester;Rain;40;ESE;3;93%

Rome;Rain;37;E;23;88%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;36;ESE;14;81%

Shirley;Cloudy;55;E;14;92%

Syracuse;Showers;38;E;20;89%

Watertown;Cloudy;43;ESE;25;73%

Wellsville;Rain;40;SSE;4;95%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;53;ESE;12;100%

White Plains;Showers;50;E;16;92%

_____

