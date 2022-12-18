NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Sunday, December 18, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;31;WSW;2;83% Binghamton;Mostly clear;25;W;7;86% Buffalo;Snow;28;SW;4;96% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;36;W;8;54% Dansville;Mostly cloudy;30;SSE;6;65% Dunkirk;Flurries;30;SW;10;75% East Hampton;Partly cloudy;37;W;4;73% Elmira;Mostly cloudy;26;WSW;7;74% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;33;W;2;63% Fort Drum;Flurries;28;SW;6;100% Fulton;Partly cloudy;30;WSW;3;87% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;32;W;7;72% Islip;Partly cloudy;35;W;2;77% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;28;SSW;3;74% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;24;SW;13;88% Massena;Mostly cloudy;30;WSW;7;85% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;41;W;10;64% Montgomery;Partly cloudy;33;WNW;6;66% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;25;W;2;89% New York;Mostly cloudy;37;W;8;54% New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;36;W;12;54% New York Lga;Partly cloudy;37;W;14;49% Newburgh;Partly cloudy;33;WSW;2;78% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;31;SW;4;80% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;30;WSW;8;80% Penn (Yan);Flurries;30;SSW;4;72% Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;29;Calm;0;81% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;6;69% Rochester;Mostly cloudy;28;SW;4;86% Rome;Flurries;31;W;3;78% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;24;WSW;6;84% Shirley;Mostly clear;34;W;6;61% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;81% Watertown;Cloudy;30;SW;6;86% Wellsville;Mostly clear;25;W;4;80% Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;34;W;7;63% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;32;W;5;66% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather