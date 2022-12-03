Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Saturday, December 3, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;43;SSE;6;62%

Binghamton;Cloudy;38;S;16;57%

Buffalo;Cloudy;51;SSW;9;57%

Central Park;Cloudy;48;SSE;3;67%

Dansville;Cloudy;46;SSE;22;41%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;50;S;16;61%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;50;SSW;4;87%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;9;46%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;47;S;3;77%

Fort Drum;Rain;39;S;25;60%

Fulton;Cloudy;44;N;5;49%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;39;SSW;9;54%

Islip;Cloudy;52;S;4;90%

Ithaca;Showers;41;SSE;20;50%

Jamestown;Showers;43;S;15;60%

Massena;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;75%

Montauk;Cloudy;51;SSW;7;73%

Montgomery;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;85%

Monticello;Cloudy;30;WNW;2;85%

New York;Cloudy;50;SSE;3;73%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;48;S;10;82%

New York Lga;Cloudy;46;SSW;6;65%

Newburgh;Cloudy;39;NE;1;79%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;50;SSW;10;64%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;43;S;13;48%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;45;S;13;50%

Plattsburgh;Showers;39;S;10;54%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;39;ESE;7;69%

Rochester;Cloudy;47;S;6;52%

Rome;Rain;41;ESE;10;50%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;42;SSW;17;37%

Shirley;Cloudy;50;SSE;9;74%

Syracuse;Rain;47;S;15;40%

Watertown;Rain;47;S;15;40%

Wellsville;Showers;43;S;10;60%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;51;S;8;76%

White Plains;Cloudy;38;SSE;5;82%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By