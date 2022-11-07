NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Monday, November 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;63;WNW;2;92% Binghamton;Mostly clear;62;WSW;9;89% Buffalo;Clear;59;SW;6;65% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;69;N;3;78% Dansville;Clear;50;SE;5;89% Dunkirk;Clear;60;WSW;9;50% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;7;97% Elmira;Fog;52;Calm;0;100% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;3;84% Fort Drum;Clear;55;SW;14;67% Fulton;Clear;55;S;7;79% Glens Falls;Cloudy;63;SW;6;96% Islip;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;3;97% Ithaca;Clear;55;NW;6;100% Jamestown;Clear;53;WSW;10;56% Massena;Clear;54;SSW;14;77% Montauk;Partly cloudy;65;SSW;7;90% Montgomery;Showers;66;S;7;83% Monticello;Rain;63;WSW;3;94% New York;Cloudy;70;N;3;80% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;65;S;10;90% New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;66;S;7;81% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;2;88% Niagara Falls;Clear;55;WSW;6;71% Ogdensburg;Clear;54;SSW;14;81% Penn (Yan);Clear;55;SSW;3;69% Plattsburgh;Clear;62;N;6;51% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;5;81% Rochester;Clear;55;SW;4;69% Rome;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;100% Saranac Lake;Clear;50;SW;5;89% Shirley;Mostly cloudy;67;S;7;84% Syracuse;Clear;56;SSW;3;86% Watertown;Clear;56;SSW;7;74% Wellsville;Clear;57;WSW;4;52% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;66;SSW;10;89% White Plains;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather