Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Monday, November 7, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;63;WNW;2;92%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;62;WSW;9;89%

Buffalo;Clear;59;SW;6;65%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;69;N;3;78%

Dansville;Clear;50;SE;5;89%

Dunkirk;Clear;60;WSW;9;50%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;7;97%

Elmira;Fog;52;Calm;0;100%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;3;84%

Fort Drum;Clear;55;SW;14;67%

Fulton;Clear;55;S;7;79%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;63;SW;6;96%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;3;97%

Ithaca;Clear;55;NW;6;100%

Jamestown;Clear;53;WSW;10;56%

Massena;Clear;54;SSW;14;77%

Montauk;Partly cloudy;65;SSW;7;90%

Montgomery;Showers;66;S;7;83%

Monticello;Rain;63;WSW;3;94%

New York;Cloudy;70;N;3;80%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;65;S;10;90%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;66;S;7;81%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;2;88%

Niagara Falls;Clear;55;WSW;6;71%

Ogdensburg;Clear;54;SSW;14;81%

Penn (Yan);Clear;55;SSW;3;69%

Plattsburgh;Clear;62;N;6;51%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;68;SW;5;81%

Rochester;Clear;55;SW;4;69%

Rome;Partly cloudy;50;Calm;0;100%

Saranac Lake;Clear;50;SW;5;89%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;67;S;7;84%

Syracuse;Clear;56;SSW;3;86%

Watertown;Clear;56;SSW;7;74%

Wellsville;Clear;57;WSW;4;52%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;66;SSW;10;89%

White Plains;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;93%

_____

