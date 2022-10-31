NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, October 31, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;44;SSE;1;68% Binghamton;Clear;47;S;7;70% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;43;ESE;1;75% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;3;82% Dansville;Clear;49;SE;9;56% Dunkirk;Clear;56;S;7;45% East Hampton;Partly cloudy;48;NNW;1;99% Elmira;Clear;39;Calm;0;92% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;54;SSE;1;83% Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;48;N;7;46% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;58% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;85% Islip;Mostly cloudy;55;E;1;92% Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;48;S;9;76% Jamestown;Clear;47;S;9;53% Massena;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;85% Montauk;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;88% Montgomery;Clear;35;Calm;0;81% Monticello;Clear;34;NNW;2;81% New York;Mostly cloudy;52;WNW;3;77% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;55;W;5;86% New York Lga;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;77% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;43;N;1;74% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;41;NNE;1;88% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;86% Penn (Yan);Clear;47;SSW;3;73% Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;96% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;79% Rochester;Mostly clear;42;SSW;2;81% Rome;Mostly cloudy;43;SE;5;62% Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;31;Calm;0;85% Shirley;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;86% Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;49;S;6;56% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;73% Wellsville;Clear;47;SE;2;59% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;92% White Plains;Partly cloudy;47;WNW;5;86% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather