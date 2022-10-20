Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Thursday, October 20, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;40;SSE;2;84%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;36;WSW;8;85%

Buffalo;Showers;39;SW;5;86%

Central Park;Clear;47;W;8;58%

Dansville;Showers;39;SE;6;86%

Dunkirk;Showers;40;SW;10;84%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;46;WSW;5;66%

Elmira;Cloudy;40;Calm;0;89%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;46;WSW;3;60%

Fort Drum;Rain;37;WSW;14;93%

Fulton;Mostly clear;41;S;12;75%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;38;SW;6;85%

Islip;Clear;48;WSW;3;68%

Ithaca;Showers;39;SSW;10;86%

Jamestown;Cloudy;35;SW;10;92%

Massena;Partly cloudy;41;SSW;14;85%

Montauk;Mostly clear;53;W;9;54%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;32;SW;7;92%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;30;WSW;3;96%

New York;Clear;46;W;8;60%

New York Jfk;Clear;48;W;23;58%

New York Lga;Clear;49;W;13;49%

Newburgh;Clear;39;W;1;80%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;40;WSW;5;80%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;41;SSW;10;86%

Penn (Yan);Showers;41;SSW;6;87%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;9;73%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;33;NNE;3;88%

Rochester;Showers;38;SSW;4;89%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;42;WSW;6;76%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;39;SW;13;72%

Shirley;Mostly clear;46;SW;6;60%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;42;S;10;78%

Watertown;Rain;41;WSW;9;88%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;38;SW;8;81%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;31;Calm;0;92%

White Plains;Clear;44;W;8;65%

_____

