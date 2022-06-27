NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Monday, June 27, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;76;SSE;4;62% Binghamton;Cloudy;68;S;9;96% Buffalo;Cloudy;71;WSW;5;93% Central Park;Mostly cloudy;74;N;3;61% Dansville;Cloudy;73;ESE;8;87% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;71;WSW;9;80% East Hampton;Clear;67;SSW;7;91% Elmira;Rain;72;Calm;0;93% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;5;81% Fort Drum;Showers;72;S;8;100% Fulton;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;4;91% Glens Falls;Cloudy;76;S;7;61% Islip;Mostly cloudy;71;SSW;6;89% Ithaca;Cloudy;71;S;9;100% Jamestown;Cloudy;70;WNW;13;82% Massena;Mostly cloudy;70;SSW;9;93% Montauk;Clear;69;SSW;8;89% Montgomery;Cloudy;74;SSW;7;61% Monticello;Cloudy;70;SW;4;84% New York;Mostly cloudy;74;N;3;66% New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;71;S;16;83% New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;75;S;13;57% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;74;S;3;63% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;68;W;6;80% Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;70;S;7;100% Penn (Yan);Showers;75;SSW;6;73% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;73;Calm;0;84% Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;76;SSE;7;55% Rochester;Partly cloudy;73;SW;3;86% Rome;Cloudy;72;E;6;90% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;68;SW;6;96% Shirley;Mostly cloudy;71;S;13;78% Syracuse;Showers;73;S;8;87% Watertown;Cloudy;72;S;5;90% Wellsville;Cloudy;71;WSW;5;93% Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;69;SW;9;86% White Plains;Mostly cloudy;71;S;6;75% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather