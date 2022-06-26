Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, June 26, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;64;NNE;0;81%

Binghamton;Mostly clear;68;S;5;69%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;75;S;2;61%

Central Park;Clear;75;Calm;0;68%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;69;ESE;5;72%

Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;80;SSE;7;57%

East Hampton;Clear;65;WSW;1;93%

Elmira;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Clear;70;SSW;2;81%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;69;SSE;9;79%

Fulton;Partly cloudy;68;SE;4;76%

Glens Falls;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;96%

Islip;Clear;71;SSW;2;90%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;70;ESE;6;70%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;70;S;7;72%

Massena;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;93%

Montauk;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;96%

Montgomery;Clear;62;Calm;0;93%

Monticello;Clear;55;NNW;2;95%

New York;Clear;76;Calm;0;67%

New York Jfk;Clear;70;S;6;87%

New York Lga;Clear;75;S;6;68%

Newburgh;Clear;64;N;1;87%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;68;SSE;2;82%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;61;Calm;0;100%

Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;68;SSW;4;82%

Plattsburgh;Clear;65;Calm;0;93%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;65;Calm;0;90%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;68;ESE;1;82%

Rome;Mostly clear;65;ESE;6;84%

Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;56;Calm;0;100%

Shirley;Clear;71;SSW;5;80%

Syracuse;Partly cloudy;68;ESE;8;67%

Watertown;Partly cloudy;65;ENE;5;80%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;73;S;5;60%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;62;Calm;0;93%

White Plains;Clear;68;Calm;0;83%

_____

