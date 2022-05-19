Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Thursday, May 19, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;55;W;1;70%

Binghamton;Cloudy;48;SSE;5;100%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;51;E;2;79%

Central Park;Rain;61;Calm;0;64%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;92%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;53;ENE;2;77%

East Hampton;Cloudy;56;SW;4;66%

Elmira;Cloudy;52;E;3;92%

Farmingdale;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;84%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;49;SSE;7;66%

Fulton;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;83%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;49;Calm;0;83%

Islip;Cloudy;58;SSW;2;63%

Ithaca;Showers;50;E;6;100%

Jamestown;Showers;48;SSW;6;100%

Massena;Clear;41;Calm;0;92%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;57;WSW;9;66%

Montgomery;Showers;53;Calm;0;82%

Monticello;Rain;50;WNW;1;93%

New York;Rain;63;Calm;0;68%

New York Jfk;Showers;58;S;3;86%

New York Lga;Showers;63;NNW;3;57%

Newburgh;Rain;57;NW;1;78%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;52;ESE;3;74%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;43;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;51;ENE;2;97%

Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;42;Calm;0;85%

Poughkeepsie;Rain;59;S;3;66%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;51;ESE;2;72%

Rome;Rain;51;ESE;5;71%

Saranac Lake;Partly cloudy;34;Calm;0;92%

Shirley;Showers;57;SSW;5;74%

Syracuse;Showers;51;ESE;6;82%

Watertown;Cloudy;48;Calm;0;76%

Wellsville;Showers;50;S;4;97%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;56;SW;8;74%

White Plains;Rain;57;Calm;0;83%

_____

