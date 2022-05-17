Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 17, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;56;NW;3;79%

Binghamton;Clear;47;W;8;92%

Buffalo;Cloudy;56;SW;4;66%

Central Park;Clear;61;WNW;12;62%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;51;SSE;5;89%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;55;SW;5;66%

East Hampton;Clear;60;W;6;80%

Elmira;Mostly clear;47;W;6;96%

Farmingdale;Clear;65;WNW;7;69%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;50;W;8;100%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;86%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;56;WSW;9;74%

Islip;Clear;62;WNW;4;74%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Cloudy;49;WSW;9;86%

Massena;Rain;52;W;12;99%

Montauk;Clear;61;W;12;86%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;54;W;9;74%

Monticello;Partly cloudy;52;W;6;85%

New York;Clear;62;WNW;12;59%

New York Jfk;Clear;62;WNW;17;64%

New York Lga;Clear;62;WNW;17;59%

Newburgh;Clear;55;WSW;4;82%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;54;WSW;4;72%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;52;WSW;8;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;52;SW;4;95%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;57;WSW;9;74%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;58;WSW;14;71%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;53;WSW;4;77%

Rome;Cloudy;52;W;10;86%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;48;W;9;94%

Shirley;Clear;62;WNW;12;72%

Syracuse;Mostly clear;51;W;9;89%

Watertown;Mostly clear;53;WSW;9;89%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;49;W;5;83%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;62;WNW;15;80%

White Plains;Clear;59;WNW;13;71%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By