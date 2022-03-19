Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Saturday, March 19, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;47;N;2;79%

Binghamton;Cloudy;52;SSE;12;96%

Buffalo;Showers;53;ENE;3;74%

Central Park;Cloudy;49;SE;8;89%

Dansville;Showers;46;W;7;95%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;55;SSE;2;73%

East Hampton;Fog;46;Calm;0;94%

Elmira;Showers;56;N;5;83%

Farmingdale;Fog;47;SSE;5;96%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;43;ENE;8;85%

Fulton;Rain;57;SE;5;59%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;42;Calm;0;78%

Islip;Fog;48;SE;3;98%

Ithaca;Cloudy;54;ESE;9;93%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;51;SSE;7;96%

Massena;Showers;41;ENE;18;62%

Montauk;Cloudy;44;Calm;0;100%

Montgomery;Rain;54;SSE;3;77%

Monticello;Rain;51;ESE;3;88%

New York;Cloudy;50;E;5;91%

New York Jfk;Showers;46;SE;10;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;49;SSE;8;86%

Newburgh;Rain;55;SE;14;81%

Niagara Falls;Showers;46;E;5;84%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;41;ENE;12;80%

Penn (Yan);Rain;52;Calm;0;87%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;40;NNW;3;76%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;56;SE;8;77%

Rochester;Showers;45;Calm;0;93%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;55;ESE;9;66%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;40;ENE;9;85%

Shirley;Fog;47;SSE;5;92%

Syracuse;Rain;55;ENE;10;61%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;44;NE;15;82%

Wellsville;Cloudy;51;SE;6;92%

Westhampton Beach;Fog;46;Calm;0;100%

White Plains;Showers;48;SE;7;96%

_____

