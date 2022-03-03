Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Thursday, March 3, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Snow;30;N;1;88%

Binghamton;Snow;28;NW;7;95%

Buffalo;Cloudy;33;NW;6;63%

Central Park;Showers;46;SSW;5;57%

Dansville;Flurries;32;NW;13;78%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;34;NW;13;69%

East Hampton;Showers;42;SSW;9;94%

Elmira;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;92%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;9;76%

Fort Drum;Snow;27;WNW;5;92%

Fulton;Snow;32;WNW;15;78%

Glens Falls;Flurries;28;Calm;0;71%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;5;67%

Ithaca;Snow;30;WNW;9;92%

Jamestown;Cloudy;25;NNW;18;86%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;25;WNW;6;74%

Montauk;Cloudy;43;SSW;9;85%

Montgomery;Showers;40;WSW;6;59%

Monticello;Snow;34;W;5;92%

New York;Cloudy;46;SW;6;60%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;41;SW;12;79%

New York Lga;Showers;47;SSW;9;53%

Newburgh;Showers;41;W;12;70%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;32;NW;9;71%

Ogdensburg;Flurries;25;N;10;86%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;32;WNW;14;80%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;24;Calm;0;88%

Poughkeepsie;Showers;38;W;10;69%

Rochester;Cloudy;28;WNW;20;68%

Rome;Snow;30;WNW;5;95%

Saranac Lake;Flurries;22;Calm;0;92%

Shirley;Cloudy;42;SSW;9;78%

Syracuse;Flurries;33;WNW;12;84%

Watertown;Snow;27;WSW;3;92%

Wellsville;Cloudy;30;NW;18;85%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;42;SSW;10;85%

White Plains;Showers;40;Calm;0;79%

_____

