Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM EDT Wednesday, October 20, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;56;W;3;80%

Binghamton;Clear;50;W;9;76%

Buffalo;Clear;59;WSW;4;65%

Central Park;Clear;58;Calm;0;57%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;52;SW;7;86%

Dunkirk;Clear;60;SW;6;63%

East Hampton;Clear;59;W;6;58%

Elmira;Cloudy;51;SW;8;79%

Farmingdale;Clear;53;Calm;0;66%

Fort Drum;Clear;55;WSW;8;78%

Fulton;Clear;60;W;14;72%

Glens Falls;Clear;42;Calm;0;88%

Islip;Clear;59;WSW;3;62%

Ithaca;Clear;53;W;8;79%

Jamestown;Clear;51;W;9;92%

Massena;Clear;49;WSW;6;89%

Montauk;Clear;59;W;11;76%

Montgomery;Clear;54;W;10;66%

Monticello;Clear;50;W;6;84%

New York;Clear;60;SSW;7;57%

New York Jfk;Clear;59;WSW;15;64%

New York Lga;Clear;60;SSW;7;51%

Newburgh;Clear;55;SW;3;73%

Niagara Falls;Clear;57;WSW;4;76%

Ogdensburg;Clear;52;SSW;3;87%

Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;63;W;7;61%

Plattsburgh;Clear;54;NW;3;69%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;50;S;3;76%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;5;66%

Rome;Clear;50;Calm;0;92%

Saranac Lake;Mostly clear;46;S;3;95%

Shirley;Clear;54;WSW;7;66%

Syracuse;Clear;59;W;14;80%

Watertown;Clear;54;Calm;3;85%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;52;WNW;7;78%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;54;WSW;12;69%

White Plains;Mostly clear;57;WSW;8;59%

