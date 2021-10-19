NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 19, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Clear;42;WNW;1;89% Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;10;88% Buffalo;Clear;48;W;3;66% Central Park;Clear;48;N;5;70% Dansville;Clear;39;SE;3;85% Dunkirk;Clear;48;SW;4;63% East Hampton;Mostly clear;48;WNW;6;56% Elmira;Clear;36;SW;5;92% Farmingdale;Clear;47;WNW;8;71% Fort Drum;Clear;40;WSW;6;82% Fulton;Clear;45;W;5;76% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;5;78% Islip;Clear;48;WNW;2;59% Ithaca;Mostly clear;45;WNW;9;87% Jamestown;Clear;44;WNW;7;82% Massena;Cloudy;46;W;9;70% Montauk;Clear;50;NW;14;65% Montgomery;Cloudy;38;SW;6;96% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;41;W;4;93% New York;Clear;50;SSW;6;67% New York Jfk;Clear;50;W;15;60% New York Lga;Clear;51;W;14;58% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;43;W;2;88% Niagara Falls;Clear;44;WSW;3;68% Ogdensburg;Clear;43;N;5;81% Penn (Yan);Clear;46;W;3;73% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;46;WNW;6;70% Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;92% Rochester;Clear;44;WSW;4;70% Rome;Clear;41;NNW;5;100% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;39;N;3;85% Shirley;Mostly clear;46;W;3;70% Syracuse;Clear;45;W;7;92% Watertown;Clear;42;Calm;3;88% Wellsville;Clear;37;WNW;5;95% Westhampton Beach;Clear;48;NW;9;67% White Plains;Clear;46;W;9;70% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather