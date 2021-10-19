Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 19, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;42;WNW;1;89%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;10;88%

Buffalo;Clear;48;W;3;66%

Central Park;Clear;48;N;5;70%

Dansville;Clear;39;SE;3;85%

Dunkirk;Clear;48;SW;4;63%

East Hampton;Mostly clear;48;WNW;6;56%

Elmira;Clear;36;SW;5;92%

Farmingdale;Clear;47;WNW;8;71%

Fort Drum;Clear;40;WSW;6;82%

Fulton;Clear;45;W;5;76%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;5;78%

Islip;Clear;48;WNW;2;59%

Ithaca;Mostly clear;45;WNW;9;87%

Jamestown;Clear;44;WNW;7;82%

Massena;Cloudy;46;W;9;70%

Montauk;Clear;50;NW;14;65%

Montgomery;Cloudy;38;SW;6;96%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;41;W;4;93%

New York;Clear;50;SSW;6;67%

New York Jfk;Clear;50;W;15;60%

New York Lga;Clear;51;W;14;58%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;43;W;2;88%

Niagara Falls;Clear;44;WSW;3;68%

Ogdensburg;Clear;43;N;5;81%

Penn (Yan);Clear;46;W;3;73%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;46;WNW;6;70%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;92%

Rochester;Clear;44;WSW;4;70%

Rome;Clear;41;NNW;5;100%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;39;N;3;85%

Shirley;Mostly clear;46;W;3;70%

Syracuse;Clear;45;W;7;92%

Watertown;Clear;42;Calm;3;88%

Wellsville;Clear;37;WNW;5;95%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;48;NW;9;67%

White Plains;Clear;46;W;9;70%

_____

