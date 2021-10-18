Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Monday, October 18, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;51;WNW;4;74%

Binghamton;Cloudy;42;N;15;85%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;55;NW;5;54%

Central Park;Showers;57;NW;9;47%

Dansville;Cloudy;52;NNW;18;58%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;11;55%

East Hampton;Rain;60;WNW;6;52%

Elmira;Cloudy;48;WNW;8;70%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;14;47%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;46;NW;12;65%

Fulton;Cloudy;49;NNW;10;68%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;51;NW;6;60%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;6;49%

Ithaca;Showers;42;NNW;16;85%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;23;60%

Massena;Cloudy;49;NW;10;65%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;61;W;12;55%

Montgomery;Showers;54;NW;9;63%

Monticello;Showers;51;WNW;8;72%

New York;Showers;59;SSW;4;46%

New York Jfk;Cloudy;60;WNW;24;45%

New York Lga;Showers;60;WNW;20;45%

Newburgh;Showers;57;NW;6;61%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;54;NW;6;64%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;50;N;7;61%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;51;NW;9;55%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;48;WNW;12;76%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;57;WNW;10;63%

Rochester;Cloudy;51;NW;6;63%

Rome;Cloudy;49;WNW;10;73%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;41;N;7;88%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;15;51%

Syracuse;Showers;47;WNW;14;86%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;48;N;6;75%

Wellsville;Cloudy;45;NW;10;78%

Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;61;W;17;53%

White Plains;Partly sunny;55;WNW;20;54%

