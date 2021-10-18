NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Monday, October 18, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;51;WNW;4;74% Binghamton;Cloudy;42;N;15;85% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;55;NW;5;54% Central Park;Showers;57;NW;9;47% Dansville;Cloudy;52;NNW;18;58% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;11;55% East Hampton;Rain;60;WNW;6;52% Elmira;Cloudy;48;WNW;8;70% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;14;47% Fort Drum;Cloudy;46;NW;12;65% Fulton;Cloudy;49;NNW;10;68% Glens Falls;Cloudy;51;NW;6;60% Islip;Mostly cloudy;61;NW;6;49% Ithaca;Showers;42;NNW;16;85% Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;51;NW;23;60% Massena;Cloudy;49;NW;10;65% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;61;W;12;55% Montgomery;Showers;54;NW;9;63% Monticello;Showers;51;WNW;8;72% New York;Showers;59;SSW;4;46% New York Jfk;Cloudy;60;WNW;24;45% New York Lga;Showers;60;WNW;20;45% Newburgh;Showers;57;NW;6;61% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;54;NW;6;64% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;50;N;7;61% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;51;NW;9;55% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;48;WNW;12;76% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;57;WNW;10;63% Rochester;Cloudy;51;NW;6;63% Rome;Cloudy;49;WNW;10;73% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;41;N;7;88% Shirley;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;15;51% Syracuse;Showers;47;WNW;14;86% Watertown;Mostly cloudy;48;N;6;75% Wellsville;Cloudy;45;NW;10;78% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;61;W;17;53% White Plains;Partly sunny;55;WNW;20;54% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather