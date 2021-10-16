NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Saturday, October 16, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Cloudy;75;SSE;6;66% Binghamton;Showers;61;WSW;9;100% Buffalo;Cloudy;59;W;6;81% Central Park;Partly sunny;74;SSE;3;68% Dansville;Cloudy;60;WNW;14;89% Dunkirk;Cloudy;59;W;11;77% East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;8;76% Elmira;Rain;66;W;3;86% Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;73;S;20;73% Fort Drum;Rain;62;WSW;12;93% Fulton;Rain;61;WNW;12;93% Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;S;21;66% Islip;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;71% Ithaca;Rain;60;NW;7;96% Jamestown;Cloudy;52;WNW;14;87% Massena;Rain;67;W;6;96% Montauk;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;80% Montgomery;Cloudy;73;SSW;18;68% Monticello;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;74% New York;Mostly sunny;77;SW;6;66% New York Jfk;Partly sunny;74;S;21;76% New York Lga;Partly sunny;75;S;15;65% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;78;S;6;65% Niagara Falls;Cloudy;59;W;7;83% Ogdensburg;Rain;66;SW;7;93% Penn (Yan);Rain;61;NW;3;96% Plattsburgh;Showers;71;S;16;78% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;74;S;12;61% Rochester;Cloudy;59;W;5;94% Rome;Showers;64;WSW;7;96% Saranac Lake;Rain;64;SW;15;100% Shirley;Mostly cloudy;74;S;15;73% Syracuse;Rain;63;WSW;12;96% Watertown;Showers;62;W;10;93% Wellsville;Cloudy;52;WNW;10;99% Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;71;S;9;86% White Plains;Partly sunny;72;SSE;16;70% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather