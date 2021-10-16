Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 PM EDT Saturday, October 16, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;75;SSE;6;66%

Binghamton;Showers;61;WSW;9;100%

Buffalo;Cloudy;59;W;6;81%

Central Park;Partly sunny;74;SSE;3;68%

Dansville;Cloudy;60;WNW;14;89%

Dunkirk;Cloudy;59;W;11;77%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;73;SSW;8;76%

Elmira;Rain;66;W;3;86%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;73;S;20;73%

Fort Drum;Rain;62;WSW;12;93%

Fulton;Rain;61;WNW;12;93%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;74;S;21;66%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;71%

Ithaca;Rain;60;NW;7;96%

Jamestown;Cloudy;52;WNW;14;87%

Massena;Rain;67;W;6;96%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;80%

Montgomery;Cloudy;73;SSW;18;68%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;73;S;7;74%

New York;Mostly sunny;77;SW;6;66%

New York Jfk;Partly sunny;74;S;21;76%

New York Lga;Partly sunny;75;S;15;65%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;78;S;6;65%

Niagara Falls;Cloudy;59;W;7;83%

Ogdensburg;Rain;66;SW;7;93%

Penn (Yan);Rain;61;NW;3;96%

Plattsburgh;Showers;71;S;16;78%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;74;S;12;61%

Rochester;Cloudy;59;W;5;94%

Rome;Showers;64;WSW;7;96%

Saranac Lake;Rain;64;SW;15;100%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;74;S;15;73%

Syracuse;Rain;63;WSW;12;96%

Watertown;Showers;62;W;10;93%

Wellsville;Cloudy;52;WNW;10;99%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;71;S;9;86%

White Plains;Partly sunny;72;SSE;16;70%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather