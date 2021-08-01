Skip to main content
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, August 1, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;60;WNW;1;85%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;57;SE;5;83%

Buffalo;Partly cloudy;66;S;2;67%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;3;62%

Dansville;Mostly cloudy;62;SE;8;83%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;63;S;6;78%

East Hampton;Clear;55;Calm;0;97%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;66;Calm;0;74%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;58;SSE;6;81%

Fulton;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;83%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;90%

Islip;Partly cloudy;65;WSW;1;72%

Ithaca;Partly cloudy;58;ESE;3;90%

Jamestown;Partly cloudy;57;SSW;3;89%

Massena;Cloudy;58;SSW;5;80%

Montauk;Clear;66;W;3;86%

Montgomery;Clear;54;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Clear;50;NNW;1;96%

New York;Mostly cloudy;69;SW;3;62%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;67;SW;7;81%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;72;SSW;7;59%

Newburgh;Clear;57;NNW;1;90%

Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;64;S;4;72%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Mostly clear;62;WNW;1;76%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;66%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;56;Calm;0;89%

Rochester;Partly cloudy;61;SE;2;79%

Rome;Cloudy;60;SE;3;77%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;53;SSE;3;89%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;86%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;62;ESE;8;72%

Watertown;Cloudy;58;ESE;3;90%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;57;SE;3;86%

Westhampton Beach;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;92%

White Plains;Mostly clear;61;NW;3;77%

_____

