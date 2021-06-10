Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 05:00 PM EDT Thursday, June 10, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly sunny;81;NNE;2;32%

Binghamton;Sunny;78;NE;7;38%

Buffalo;Sunny;81;NE;6;38%

Central Park;Sunny;80;N;7;43%

Dansville;Sunny;84;ENE;9;36%

Dunkirk;Sunny;82;ENE;6;47%

East Hampton;Partly sunny;67;ESE;15;49%

Elmira;Sunny;84;N;9;36%

Farmingdale;Mostly sunny;75;ESE;17;39%

Fort Drum;Sunny;76;NE;13;29%

Fulton;Sunny;79;NNE;8;38%

Glens Falls;Sunny;73;ENE;12;27%

Islip;Partly sunny;77;ESE;6;42%

Ithaca;Sunny;81;NNW;10;31%

Jamestown;Sunny;81;ESE;14;46%

Massena;Sunny;71;NNE;8;28%

Montauk;Sunny;69;E;9;50%

Montgomery;Partly sunny;81;Calm;0;48%

Monticello;Sunny;79;E;3;47%

New York;Sunny;80;N;7;43%

New York Jfk;Sunny;76;E;24;37%

New York Lga;Sunny;79;NE;13;43%

Newburgh;Partly sunny;81;NE;6;47%

Niagara Falls;Mostly sunny;77;NE;7;40%

Ogdensburg;Sunny;72;NNE;8;35%

Penn (Yan);Sunny;80;N;3;36%

Plattsburgh;Sunny;70;E;8;27%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly sunny;81;Calm;0;45%

Rochester;Sunny;77;NE;12;35%

Rome;Sunny;80;N;5;37%

Saranac Lake;Sunny;71;E;6;23%

Shirley;Mostly sunny;73;ESE;13;39%

Syracuse;Sunny;82;ENE;8;27%

Watertown;Sunny;78;NNE;12;28%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;75;NE;7;54%

Westhampton Beach;Sunny;70;E;12;45%

White Plains;Sunny;78;E;8;35%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather