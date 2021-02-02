NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 2, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Snow;24;N;6;90% Binghamton;Snow;20;N;20;88% Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;22;NNE;2;71% Central Park;Cloudy;32;NNE;14;92% Dansville;Cloudy;24;NNW;9;77% Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;25;NNE;4;68% East Hampton;Cloudy;37;NE;21;86% Elmira;Flurries;24;NNE;8;77% Farmingdale;Cloudy;35;NNE;25;85% Fort Drum;Cloudy;12;NNE;8;73% Fulton;Flurries;20;N;7;71% Glens Falls;Snow;24;NE;7;77% Islip;Cloudy;34;NNE;9;89% Ithaca;Snow;18;NW;9;92% Jamestown;Flurries;19;N;10;91% Massena;Cloudy;9;NE;9;83% Montauk;Cloudy;38;NE;22;89% Montgomery;Cloudy;28;NE;24;92% Monticello;Snow;29;NE;8;97% New York;Cloudy;32;NNE;14;92% New York Jfk;Cloudy;34;NNE;24;85% New York Lga;Cloudy;34;NNE;21;88% Newburgh;Cloudy;28;NE;20;100% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;22;NNE;4;67% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;12;NNE;7;85% Penn (Yan);Flurries;21;NNW;8;85% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;20;NNW;14;74% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;27;N;15;81% Rochester;Cloudy;25;NE;10;84% Rome;Snow;22;NNW;6;81% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;17;NE;6;70% Shirley;Cloudy;37;NNE;13;81% Syracuse;Flurries;20;W;5;77% Watertown;Cloudy;15;NE;14;73% Wellsville;Cloudy;17;NNW;13;95% Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;36;NE;26;85% White Plains;Flurries;34;N;14;80% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather