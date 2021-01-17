NY Current Conditions as of 04:00 AM EST Sunday, January 17, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Albany;Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;4;74% Binghamton;Cloudy;28;W;14;74% Buffalo;Cloudy;34;WSW;9;73% Central Park;Clear;36;WSW;13;67% Dansville;Cloudy;34;N;6;69% Dunkirk;Snow;34;WSW;8;82% East Hampton;Mostly clear;35;WSW;15;70% Elmira;Cloudy;34;W;13;58% Farmingdale;Mostly clear;36;W;13;67% Fort Drum;Snow;32;W;14;93% Fulton;Flurries;32;WSW;15;72% Glens Falls;Cloudy;35;SW;13;64% Islip;Clear;35;WSW;6;67% Ithaca;Cloudy;31;W;12;72% Jamestown;Flurries;27;WSW;14;88% Massena;Flurries;34;SW;15;86% Montauk;Clear;39;W;14;64% Montgomery;Cloudy;34;W;12;66% Monticello;Cloudy;31;WSW;7;78% New York;Clear;36;WSW;13;67% New York Jfk;Clear;37;WSW;20;66% New York Lga;Clear;39;WSW;17;56% Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;34;W;16;74% Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;33;WSW;9;77% Ogdensburg;Cloudy;32;SW;12;100% Penn (Yan);Cloudy;33;WSW;15;63% Plattsburgh;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;85% Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;35;SSW;5;64% Rochester;Flurries;32;W;21;69% Rome;Flurries;32;W;13;72% Saranac Lake;Cloudy;28;WSW;10;100% Shirley;Clear;37;W;13;59% Syracuse;Flurries;33;WSW;22;63% Watertown;Snow;34;W;23;88% Wellsville;Cloudy;26;W;9;84% Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;35;W;15;66% White Plains;Clear;33;WSW;7;69% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather