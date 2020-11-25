NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Wednesday, November 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;29;N;1;68%
Binghamton;Cloudy;34;SSE;12;66%
Buffalo;Cloudy;38;NE;2;79%
Central Park;Cloudy;45;N;5;47%
Dansville;Showers;41;SE;13;59%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;39;SSE;8;71%
East Hampton;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;87%
Elmira;Cloudy;39;N;6;61%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;42;ENE;2;55%
Fort Drum;Flurries;30;ESE;12;69%
Fulton;Snow;33;E;9;78%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;26;NE;1;78%
Islip;Cloudy;39;E;3;64%
Ithaca;Flurries;36;SE;12;64%
Jamestown;Cloudy;39;S;15;59%
Massena;Cloudy;23;ENE;9;68%
Montauk;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;67%
Montgomery;Cloudy;34;NE;5;69%
Monticello;Cloudy;31;E;2;83%
New York;Cloudy;45;N;5;47%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;43;ENE;8;62%
New York Lga;Showers;46;E;8;43%
Newburgh;Flurries;36;N;5;69%
Niagara Falls;Cloudy;35;ENE;3;86%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;25;ENE;6;73%
Penn (Yan);Showers;37;SE;7;69%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;23;Calm;0;74%
Poughkeepsie;Snow;34;Calm;0;72%
Rochester;Cloudy;32;SE;6;95%
Rome;Snow;32;ESE;10;72%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;19;ENE;6;76%
Shirley;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;52%
Syracuse;Cloudy;33;E;10;78%
Watertown;Snow;29;Calm;0;74%
Wellsville;Cloudy;37;S;14;61%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;39;ENE;6;69%
White Plains;Cloudy;38;E;6;52%
_____
