NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Monday, November 2, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly clear;34;NW;2;77%

Binghamton;Flurries;32;W;16;72%

Buffalo;Snow;35;NNW;8;75%

Central Park;Mostly clear;43;W;12;55%

Dansville;Flurries;36;WNW;12;78%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;36;NW;15;73%

East Hampton;Cloudy;45;W;9;58%

Elmira;Cloudy;37;W;9;72%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;44;NW;7;50%

Fort Drum;Flurries;34;WNW;9;80%

Fulton;Flurries;35;W;10;88%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;W;8;64%

Islip;Mostly clear;43;WNW;6;58%

Ithaca;Cloudy;34;W;13;80%

Jamestown;Flurries;30;NW;24;86%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;9;75%

Montauk;Cloudy;48;WNW;15;58%

Montgomery;Partly cloudy;37;W;14;59%

Monticello;Mostly cloudy;33;W;8;78%

New York;Partly cloudy;43;W;12;55%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;43;W;21;53%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;45;WNW;16;53%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;37;WNW;14;69%

Niagara Falls;Snow;36;NW;13;71%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;36;N;5;80%

Penn (Yan);Snow;36;W;15;69%

Plattsburgh;Mostly clear;38;N;5;72%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;40;W;13;50%

Rochester;Flurries;36;NW;17;78%

Rome;Snow;33;NW;7;88%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;30;WSW;9;85%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;44;WNW;20;59%

Syracuse;Snow;34;WSW;17;85%

Watertown;Cloudy;36;WNW;17;78%

Wellsville;Cloudy;30;WNW;22;88%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;43;NW;20;67%

White Plains;Mostly clear;39;NW;20;61%

_____

