NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Saturday, October 10, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;52;S;2;82%

Binghamton;Partly cloudy;56;SSW;8;54%

Buffalo;Clear;64;SSW;7;45%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;61;N;5;55%

Dansville;Partly cloudy;64;SE;12;44%

Dunkirk;Mostly clear;64;SSW;9;49%

East Hampton;Clear;61;WSW;12;70%

Elmira;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;76%

Farmingdale;Partly cloudy;60;SW;7;59%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;15;44%

Fulton;Cloudy;57;SSE;6;61%

Glens Falls;Partly cloudy;50;SSW;8;82%

Islip;Partly cloudy;61;SW;5;70%

Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;59;S;14;55%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;13;55%

Massena;Cloudy;61;SW;13;47%

Montauk;Mostly clear;63;WSW;7;72%

Montgomery;Clear;53;SSW;7;76%

Monticello;Mostly clear;45;SW;3;90%

New York;Mostly cloudy;61;N;5;55%

New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;13;66%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;13;49%

Newburgh;Mostly clear;57;WSW;6;67%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;64;SSW;9;58%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;59;S;10;58%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;62;SSW;13;51%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;48;SW;5;73%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;54;SSE;3;74%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;64;SW;16;46%

Rome;Mostly cloudy;55;E;8;63%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;52;SW;5;74%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;62;SW;8;64%

Syracuse;Cloudy;65;SSW;12;44%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;63;SSW;13;46%

Wellsville;Partly cloudy;58;SW;14;53%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;12;66%

White Plains;Mostly clear;59;WSW;6;57%

_____

