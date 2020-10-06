NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, October 6, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;52;W;1;87%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;48;SSW;5;89%

Buffalo;Clear;49;S;3;79%

Central Park;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;80%

Dansville;Clear;42;SE;7;88%

Dunkirk;Clear;47;S;4;87%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;98%

Elmira;Clear;37;Calm;0;93%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;55;Calm;0;89%

Fort Drum;Clear;47;SSE;7;90%

Fulton;Showers;42;Calm;0;91%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;97%

Islip;Partly cloudy;58;SE;2;85%

Ithaca;Clear;40;Calm;0;100%

Jamestown;Clear;42;S;8;91%

Massena;Showers;39;Calm;0;92%

Montauk;Clear;54;Calm;0;89%

Montgomery;Mostly clear;46;Calm;0;100%

Monticello;Mostly clear;40;WNW;1;97%

New York;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;80%

New York Jfk;Rain;56;Calm;0;89%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;74%

Newburgh;Partly cloudy;52;N;1;92%

Niagara Falls;Clear;49;SSW;3;86%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;48;S;6;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;46;N;5;88%

Plattsburgh;Clear;45;Calm;0;96%

Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;52;ESE;3;89%

Rochester;Clear;44;SW;3;92%

Rome;Clear;44;SE;5;88%

Saranac Lake;Clear;36;Calm;0;93%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;51;Calm;0;85%

Syracuse;Clear;47;E;3;89%

Watertown;Clear;49;SSE;7;89%

Wellsville;Clear;45;SSW;7;85%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;96%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;96%

_____

