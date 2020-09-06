NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 6, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Mostly cloudy;58;NNE;1;95%

Binghamton;Cloudy;57;NW;5;89%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;2;80%

Central Park;Partly cloudy;68;SW;3;69%

Dansville;Cloudy;59;SSE;8;89%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;59;ENE;2;94%

East Hampton;Clear;56;Calm;0;95%

Elmira;Showers;60;Calm;0;96%

Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;3;72%

Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;54;S;6;91%

Fulton;Cloudy;61;SW;6;72%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;86%

Islip;Partly cloudy;68;SW;3;75%

Ithaca;Cloudy;57;SW;5;100%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;55;N;5;92%

Massena;Clear;52;S;7;92%

Montauk;Clear;69;WSW;5;72%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;58;Calm;0;93%

Monticello;Showers;54;WSW;2;95%

New York;Partly cloudy;68;SW;3;69%

New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;68;SW;10;75%

New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;72;SW;8;59%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;64;W;5;67%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;59;SW;2;79%

Ogdensburg;Clear;50;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;59;SSW;10;86%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;53;SSE;6;96%

Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;60;Calm;0;83%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;58;SW;6;83%

Rome;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;90%

Saranac Lake;Fog;46;SSW;5;95%

Shirley;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;77%

Syracuse;Cloudy;64;WSW;7;64%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;52;Calm;0;93%

Wellsville;Showers;54;Calm;0;100%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;55;Calm;0;89%

White Plains;Mostly clear;61;S;3;83%

