NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Tuesday, August 25, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;69;WNW;1;96%
Binghamton;Clear;67;SW;6;84%
Buffalo;Thunderstorms;74;WSW;8;78%
Central Park;Mostly cloudy;78;WSW;8;66%
Dansville;Partly cloudy;71;SE;9;80%
Dunkirk;Cloudy;73;SW;5;78%
East Hampton;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;97%
Elmira;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;80;WSW;9;63%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;75;SW;12;71%
Fulton;Cloudy;73;SSW;7;70%
Glens Falls;Clear;63;Calm;0;94%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;75;WSW;2;82%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;3;100%
Jamestown;Partly cloudy;69;SW;8;86%
Massena;Cloudy;73;SW;10;80%
Montauk;Clear;78;WSW;5;81%
Montgomery;Clear;69;SW;7;86%
Monticello;Clear;64;WSW;3;97%
New York;Mostly cloudy;78;SSW;2;66%
New York Jfk;Partly cloudy;77;WSW;10;76%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;82;WSW;8;55%
Newburgh;Mostly clear;70;WSW;5;88%
Niagara Falls;Thunderstorms;73;WSW;6;80%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;73;SSW;12;88%
Penn (Yan);Partly cloudy;73;SW;12;75%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;67;SSW;3;96%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly clear;75;SW;7;70%
Rochester;Thunderstorms;71;WSW;8;78%
Rome;Mostly clear;69;E;5;83%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;62;WSW;5;89%
Shirley;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;81%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;10;59%
Watertown;Cloudy;75;SSW;6;73%
Wellsville;Partly cloudy;68;SW;8;87%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;100%
White Plains;Partly cloudy;73;WSW;6;73%
