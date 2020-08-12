NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, August 12, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;71;WSW;1;91%
Binghamton;Fog;68;Calm;5;96%
Buffalo;Clear;68;NW;1;72%
Central Park;Cloudy;78;SW;5;86%
Dansville;Cloudy;69;S;3;86%
Dunkirk;Partly cloudy;67;N;1;83%
East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;75;SW;8;95%
Elmira;Mostly cloudy;68;WSW;3;89%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;77;SW;6;87%
Fort Drum;Partly cloudy;70;WSW;6;89%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;73;WNW;5;87%
Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;70;WSW;3;95%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;75;SSW;2;96%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;64;NNE;5;100%
Massena;Mostly clear;69;SW;7;89%
Montauk;Partly cloudy;76;SSW;8;97%
Montgomery;Cloudy;75;NW;7;81%
Monticello;Showers;67;NE;2;98%
New York;Mostly cloudy;78;SW;5;86%
New York Jfk;Mostly cloudy;74;S;5;96%
New York Lga;Mostly cloudy;81;SSW;8;76%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;100%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;65;WNW;2;77%
Ogdensburg;Clear;68;SSW;3;100%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;71;W;3;83%
Plattsburgh;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;87%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;5;90%
Rochester;Clear;68;WSW;3;72%
Rome;Cloudy;70;Calm;0;89%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;6;90%
Shirley;Cloudy;78;SSW;9;84%
Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;73;WSW;6;80%
Watertown;Mostly clear;69;SW;3;86%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;6;93%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;76;SW;9;97%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;93%
