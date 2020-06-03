NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Wednesday, June 3, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;1;73%
Binghamton;Partly cloudy;55;S;5;96%
Buffalo;Mostly clear;63;SSW;3;92%
Central Park;Showers;62;S;8;72%
Dansville;Cloudy;65;SSE;7;93%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;72;WSW;7;70%
East Hampton;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;80%
Elmira;Cloudy;60;W;5;100%
Farmingdale;Mostly cloudy;66;SW;9;60%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;56;SE;7;84%
Fulton;Mostly cloudy;58;ESE;3;93%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;95%
Islip;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;3;78%
Ithaca;Mostly cloudy;58;S;5;100%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;73;W;15;70%
Massena;Cloudy;56;NNE;5;86%
Montauk;Cloudy;61;SSW;3;77%
Montgomery;Cloudy;55;SSW;6;89%
Monticello;Showers;53;W;2;94%
New York;Showers;62;S;2;72%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;62;SW;8;80%
New York Lga;Showers;66;S;8;58%
Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;59;W;5;82%
Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;63;SW;3;93%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;57;Calm;0;87%
Penn (Yan);Mostly cloudy;65;SSW;5;84%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;58;S;3;86%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;64;SSW;3;96%
Rome;Cloudy;56;ENE;8;89%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;51;Calm;0;92%
Shirley;Cloudy;63;S;7;72%
Syracuse;Cloudy;59;ESE;3;93%
Watertown;Cloudy;55;Calm;0;96%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;61;SSW;4;99%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;60;SW;6;80%
White Plains;Mostly cloudy;64;N;5;53%
