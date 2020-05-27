NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, May 27, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;70;SE;1;77%

Binghamton;Clear;71;S;5;72%

Buffalo;Clear;74;SE;2;72%

Central Park;Mostly clear;61;SSE;2;89%

Dansville;Clear;71;SE;8;72%

Dunkirk;Clear;80;S;3;68%

East Hampton;Fog;56;Calm;0;98%

Elmira;Clear;67;Calm;0;86%

Farmingdale;Showers;61;S;5;89%

Fort Drum;Clear;72;SE;9;77%

Fulton;Clear;71;Calm;0;83%

Glens Falls;Clear;68;Calm;0;79%

Islip;Showers;59;S;1;97%

Ithaca;Clear;68;ESE;5;87%

Jamestown;Clear;70;S;6;65%

Massena;Clear;64;Calm;0;89%

Montauk;Fog;58;Calm;0;93%

Montgomery;Clear;60;Calm;0;96%

Monticello;Mostly clear;60;W;1;96%

New York;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;1;89%

New York Jfk;Fog;58;S;3;100%

New York Lga;Cloudy;61;SSE;5;86%

Newburgh;Clear;66;Calm;0;82%

Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;71;ESE;1;91%

Ogdensburg;Clear;64;Calm;0;93%

Penn (Yan);Clear;73;SW;8;63%

Plattsburgh;Clear;64;SSE;3;96%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;64;SSE;5;86%

Rochester;Clear;69;SW;6;83%

Rome;Clear;72;E;3;70%

Saranac Lake;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%

Shirley;Fog;59;S;3;93%

Syracuse;Clear;72;E;6;75%

Watertown;Clear;65;E;3;93%

Wellsville;Clear;71;N;3;62%

Westhampton Beach;Showers;57;WSW;5;96%

White Plains;Fog;59;SE;3;93%

