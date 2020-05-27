NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Wednesday, May 27, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Clear;70;SE;1;77%
Binghamton;Clear;71;S;5;72%
Buffalo;Clear;74;SE;2;72%
Central Park;Mostly clear;61;SSE;2;89%
Dansville;Clear;71;SE;8;72%
Dunkirk;Clear;80;S;3;68%
East Hampton;Fog;56;Calm;0;98%
Elmira;Clear;67;Calm;0;86%
Farmingdale;Showers;61;S;5;89%
Fort Drum;Clear;72;SE;9;77%
Fulton;Clear;71;Calm;0;83%
Glens Falls;Clear;68;Calm;0;79%
Islip;Showers;59;S;1;97%
Ithaca;Clear;68;ESE;5;87%
Jamestown;Clear;70;S;6;65%
Massena;Clear;64;Calm;0;89%
Montauk;Fog;58;Calm;0;93%
Montgomery;Clear;60;Calm;0;96%
Monticello;Mostly clear;60;W;1;96%
New York;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;1;89%
New York Jfk;Fog;58;S;3;100%
New York Lga;Cloudy;61;SSE;5;86%
Newburgh;Clear;66;Calm;0;82%
Niagara Falls;Mostly clear;71;ESE;1;91%
Ogdensburg;Clear;64;Calm;0;93%
Penn (Yan);Clear;73;SW;8;63%
Plattsburgh;Clear;64;SSE;3;96%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;64;SSE;5;86%
Rochester;Clear;69;SW;6;83%
Rome;Clear;72;E;3;70%
Saranac Lake;Clear;57;Calm;0;93%
Shirley;Fog;59;S;3;93%
Syracuse;Clear;72;E;6;75%
Watertown;Clear;65;E;3;93%
Wellsville;Clear;71;N;3;62%
Westhampton Beach;Showers;57;WSW;5;96%
White Plains;Fog;59;SE;3;93%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather