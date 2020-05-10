NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Sunday, May 10, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Partly cloudy;36;WSW;2;63%
Binghamton;Flurries;33;W;10;75%
Buffalo;Cloudy;42;WSW;3;56%
Central Park;Mostly clear;41;W;9;44%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;36;S;3;89%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;38;WSW;5;68%
East Hampton;Clear;39;WNW;9;58%
Elmira;Flurries;39;WSW;7;64%
Farmingdale;Clear;41;W;9;48%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;36;W;7;50%
Fulton;Showers;38;WNW;20;52%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;35;N;7;53%
Islip;Clear;40;WSW;4;59%
Ithaca;Showers;36;W;9;78%
Jamestown;Cloudy;36;WSW;9;64%
Massena;Cloudy;38;W;13;44%
Montauk;Clear;41;W;17;57%
Montgomery;Mostly clear;33;Calm;0;75%
Monticello;Mostly cloudy;32;WSW;4;82%
New York;Mostly clear;41;W;9;44%
New York Jfk;Mostly clear;42;W;21;48%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;43;W;15;38%
Newburgh;Clear;34;W;10;74%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;3;76%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;37;WSW;8;48%
Penn (Yan);Cloudy;37;SSW;8;78%
Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;37;WNW;7;45%
Poughkeepsie;Clear;37;SW;7;66%
Rochester;Flurries;36;WSW;9;81%
Rome;Snow;38;W;15;59%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;31;WSW;8;53%
Shirley;Mostly clear;39;W;6;59%
Syracuse;Flurries;36;W;15;81%
Watertown;Cloudy;38;W;16;48%
Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;34;W;8;66%
Westhampton Beach;Mostly clear;32;WSW;8;69%
White Plains;Clear;37;W;10;59%
_____
