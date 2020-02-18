NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 18, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Cloudy;24;NNE;4;67%
Binghamton;Cloudy;27;ESE;8;66%
Buffalo;Showers;30;E;9;78%
Central Park;Cloudy;38;ENE;10;54%
Dansville;Snow;32;SSE;10;78%
Dunkirk;Showers;36;ESE;9;63%
East Hampton;Partly cloudy;35;ENE;6;66%
Elmira;Snow;33;Calm;0;63%
Farmingdale;Cloudy;36;ENE;7;54%
Fort Drum;Cloudy;18;SE;12;69%
Fulton;Flurries;27;N;6;58%
Glens Falls;Cloudy;16;Calm;0;64%
Islip;Cloudy;34;ENE;8;69%
Ithaca;Flurries;31;ESE;9;63%
Jamestown;Snow;38;SE;9;57%
Massena;Cloudy;2;ENE;3;69%
Montauk;Clear;39;E;8;64%
Montgomery;Flurries;28;N;6;65%
Monticello;Cloudy;25;E;9;75%
New York;Cloudy;38;ENE;10;54%
New York Jfk;Cloudy;37;ENE;12;52%
New York Lga;Cloudy;37;ENE;9;54%
Newburgh;Cloudy;28;Calm;0;68%
Niagara Falls;Snow;32;E;10;68%
Ogdensburg;Cloudy;14;ENE;7;52%
Penn (Yan);Snow;25;Calm;0;78%
Plattsburgh;Cloudy;2;Calm;0;79%
Poughkeepsie;Cloudy;29;Calm;0;61%
Rochester;Flurries;25;ESE;9;68%
Rome;Cloudy;26;E;10;63%
Saranac Lake;Cloudy;0;NNE;3;79%
Shirley;Cloudy;32;NNE;3;60%
Syracuse;Flurries;26;ENE;10;63%
Watertown;Cloudy;18;ENE;7;65%
Wellsville;Flurries;32;SE;9;78%
Westhampton Beach;Cloudy;33;ENE;6;66%
White Plains;Cloudy;33;E;6;51%
_____
