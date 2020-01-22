NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Wednesday, January 22, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Partly cloudy;15;Calm;1;83%

Binghamton;Clear;15;W;6;80%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;27;SW;14;67%

Central Park;Clear;26;N;3;50%

Dansville;Clear;21;SSE;7;77%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;18;SSW;10;84%

East Hampton;Clear;13;Calm;0;77%

Elmira;Clear;11;SSW;3;83%

Farmingdale;Clear;25;NNW;3;52%

Fort Drum;Mostly cloudy;27;WSW;14;79%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;21;S;6;68%

Glens Falls;Mostly cloudy;15;SSW;6;79%

Islip;Clear;23;N;3;66%

Ithaca;Clear;9;Calm;0;83%

Jamestown;Mostly clear;12;S;6;91%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;24;SW;10;77%

Montauk;Clear;27;N;6;40%

Montgomery;Clear;11;NNW;3;88%

Monticello;Clear;8;NW;3;97%

New York;Clear;26;Calm;2;50%

New York Jfk;Clear;25;N;3;57%

New York Lga;Clear;27;N;3;50%

Newburgh;Clear;12;Calm;0;85%

Niagara Falls;Partly cloudy;26;SW;13;85%

Ogdensburg;Partly cloudy;25;SW;9;79%

Penn (Yan);Clear;22;SSW;12;68%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;21;S;6;77%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;10;Calm;0;79%

Rochester;Mostly clear;20;SW;8;77%

Rome;Cloudy;25;SW;8;74%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;22;SW;9;81%

Shirley;Clear;21;Calm;0;62%

Syracuse;Mostly cloudy;23;SSW;8;68%

Watertown;Cloudy;30;SW;13;74%

Wellsville;Clear;14;WSW;7;87%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;9;Calm;0;79%

White Plains;Clear;18;Calm;0;62%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather