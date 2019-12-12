NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Thursday, December 12, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Clear;21;W;12;71%

Binghamton;Clear;15;NW;7;67%

Buffalo;Mostly clear;21;W;8;63%

Central Park;Clear;30;W;7;47%

Dansville;Clear;12;Calm;0;87%

Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;22;W;10;73%

East Hampton;Clear;29;NNW;12;59%

Elmira;Clear;16;N;3;73%

Farmingdale;Clear;31;NNW;17;47%

Fort Drum;Mostly clear;16;W;3;68%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;22;SW;10;62%

Glens Falls;Clear;21;WNW;3;51%

Islip;Clear;29;NW;13;62%

Ithaca;Clear;14;WNW;8;73%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;16;SW;6;85%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;20;SW;9;65%

Montauk;Clear;33;E;16;56%

Montgomery;Clear;23;NW;5;54%

Monticello;Clear;18;WNW;11;71%

New York;Clear;30;W;7;47%

New York Jfk;Clear;30;NW;17;51%

New York Lga;Clear;32;WNW;14;43%

Newburgh;Clear;25;NW;10;56%

Niagara Falls;Clear;18;W;10;67%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;19;SW;8;67%

Penn (Yan);Clear;16;WSW;7;58%

Plattsburgh;Mostly cloudy;19;N;5;56%

Poughkeepsie;Clear;25;WNW;7;42%

Rochester;Clear;17;WSW;12;61%

Rome;Cloudy;21;W;8;80%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;13;WSW;9;77%

Shirley;Clear;31;NNW;14;51%

Syracuse;Cloudy;22;WSW;14;57%

Watertown;Mostly cloudy;22;W;14;62%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;17;W;6;87%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;29;NNW;10;61%

White Plains;Clear;27;NNW;16;55%

_____

