NY Current Conditions
NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EDT Sunday, September 8, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Albany;Mostly cloudy;57;NW;5;86%
Binghamton;Clear;55;W;8;92%
Buffalo;Partly cloudy;59;N;6;88%
Central Park;Clear;65;Calm;12;67%
Dansville;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;96%
Dunkirk;Mostly cloudy;60;N;5;91%
East Hampton;Clear;64;WNW;6;71%
Elmira;Clear;53;Calm;0;100%
Farmingdale;Clear;62;Calm;0;77%
Fort Drum;Clear;51;WSW;6;92%
Fulton;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;77%
Glens Falls;Clear;49;S;3;96%
Islip;Clear;64;NW;5;77%
Ithaca;Clear;52;Calm;0;100%
Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;3;100%
Massena;Mostly clear;54;WSW;6;89%
Montauk;Clear;69;W;8;65%
Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;5;96%
Monticello;Cloudy;54;W;4;96%
New York;Clear;68;W;5;69%
New York Jfk;Clear;66;W;9;81%
New York Lga;Mostly clear;69;WNW;12;58%
Newburgh;Partly cloudy;57;W;5;93%
Niagara Falls;Mostly cloudy;58;NW;7;89%
Ogdensburg;Mostly clear;54;WNW;5;93%
Penn (Yan);Clear;58;W;7;96%
Plattsburgh;Clear;56;Calm;0;86%
Poughkeepsie;Mostly cloudy;56;E;6;86%
Rochester;Mostly cloudy;58;W;6;90%
Rome;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;100%
Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;8;92%
Shirley;Clear;61;WNW;5;75%
Syracuse;Mostly clear;59;W;9;89%
Watertown;Clear;55;W;5;86%
Wellsville;Cloudy;56;W;5;93%
Westhampton Beach;Clear;55;WNW;5;89%
White Plains;Clear;61;WNW;3;77%
_____
